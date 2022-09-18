Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Bristol Motor Speedway

Allmendinger Wins Back-to-Back Xfinity Series Regular Season Championships



Bass Pro Shops Night Race

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 7th

“I’m happy to run 500 laps at Bristol anytime I can do that. That’s a good night. I’m pretty happy with the our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1. We just needed a little bit more I think to get to the next level, but really happy when we can run anywhere from about seventh to 10th all night. We had good strategy, and our pitstops were really good. So overall, I’m just really, really happy with the night” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 19th

Stage 1 Finish: 25th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 12th

“That’s a really strong night for our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. We fought hard all night, played some excellent strategy and just had overall a good car. That was a great run for the company. We are definitely building something. We will take this and keep improving.” – Justin Haley



Food City 300

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finish: 6th

“We had such a fun visit to victory lane last year. I thought we might have another chance there, but it’s still great to win the regular-season championship two years in-a-row. We had a super fast Barger Precast Chevy at the end of the race there on long runs. I made a mistake at the beginning of the race and was frustrated with myself, but we were able to fight back and get the car dialed in. Overall, we had great regular season, but it’s time to get ready for the playoffs.” – AJ Allmendinger

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 20th

“Tough night for us with some power steering issues, but looking at the overall big picture, we’re happy to make it in the playoffs alongside my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger). We are definitely disappointed for our other teammate, Landon (Cassill). We are a family, so we want to push this team to be better together. We’ve got to be better in all areas as a team and clean up things that we can control as we head into the playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 37th

Finish: 35th

“I’m definitely disappointed with how our night went. It has been a long regular season up to this point, and we have had a lot of opportunities to score points. Five points does not seem like much, but it made the difference in our playoff opportunity. I know we will make the most of our season and finish strong, regardless.” – Landon Cassill



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.