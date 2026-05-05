The Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

Last season, Ryan Blaney topped NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford with a lap of 122.568 mph (71.960 secs.), and Shane Van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory and his first at the 2.45-mile track.

Track & Race Information for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Season Race #: 12 of 36 (May 10, 2026)

The Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 2.45-mile

Track Type: Asphalt Multi-Elevational Road Course

Number of Turns: 7

Length and Race Stages for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Race Length: 100 laps / 245 miles

Stage 1 Length: 20 laps (Ends on Lap 20)

Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (Ends on Lap 50)

Final Stage Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)

Who and what should you look out for at Watkins Glen International?

NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Top 16 in the Driver Standings at Watkins Glen Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top 5s Top 10s DNFs AF DR 1 Tyler Reddick 5 0 0 0 4 0 12.2 78.5 2 Denny Hamlin 19 2 1 6 9 3 15.9 85.7 3 Chase Elliott 9 2 2 4 4 0 12.3 102 4 Ryan Blaney 9 1 0 1 4 1 15 80 5 Chris Buescher 10 0 1 2 4 0 14.8 76.8 6 Carson Hocevar 2 0 0 1 1 0 10.5 85.6 7 Ty Gibbs 4 0 0 1 1 0 21.5 72.6 8 Kyle Larson 11 0 2 3 5 0 14.6 88.6 9 Brad Keselowski 15 0 0 4 6 0 15.9 87.1 10 William Byron 7 0 1 2 4 0 13.7 92.2 11 Bubba Wallace 7 0 0 0 1 1 21.1 58.4 12 Ryan Preece 5 0 0 0 1 1 20.6 64.3 13 Christopher Bell 5 0 0 2 4 0 6.8 96.9 14 Daniel Suárez 8 0 0 3 4 0 12.8 81 15 Austin Cindric 4 0 0 0 1 0 13.8 76.1 16 Chase Briscoe 5 0 0 1 3 0 16 78.8

Based on the last 20 races at Watkins Glen International (2005 – 2025).

AF – Average Finish

DR – Driver Rating

This weekend, eight of the 27 NCS race winners at Watkins Glen are entered in the event. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch lead all active drivers in wins at Watkins Glen International with two victories each. A total of six NCS drivers have posted consecutive wins at Watkins Glen, and Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the only active drivers to accomplish the feat.

Active WGI Winners Wins Seasons Kyle Larson 2 2022, 2021 Chase Elliott 2 2019, 2018 Kyle Busch 2 2013, 2008 Chris Buescher 1 2024 William Byron 1 2023 Denny Hamlin 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2015 AJ Allmendinger 1 2014

A total of 14 different starting positions have led to victories. In 42 races, the pole or first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field (25%), producing more winners than any other starting position, with 10. The most recent driver to accomplish the feat was Chase Elliott in 2019.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 25.00% 10 Winning from the Front Row: 35.00% 15 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 67.50% 28 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 77.50% 32 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 2.44% 1

The Driver Picks for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International