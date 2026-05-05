Spire Motorsports Go Bowling at The Glen Race Advance

In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen International (WGI), Spire Motorsports has logged two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Carson Hocevar owns the team’s best result, a third-place effort, earned in Sept. 2024. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the Cup Series with Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 10 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 12th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

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Across eight previous Cup Series starts at WGI, the Monterrey, Mexico native, has earned three top-five, four top-10 and six top-20 results with 14 laps led. He carries an average starting position of 14.4 and a 12.8 finishing position at the 2.45-mile course. His series/venue best came in 2017, when he finished third.

Suárez earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway, another road course, in 2022, to become the first Mexican-born driver to win in NASCAR’s premier division.

Watkins Glen marks the second of four road-course events on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar. At the first road course of the season at Circuit of the Americas, Suárez started 23rd and finished 25th.

The 34-year-old driver finished seventh at WGI in August 2025, capitalizing on pit strategy and a steady charge through the field to turn a mid-pack start into a strong top-10 result.

Out of Suárez’s 334 Cup Series starts, 38 have come on road courses. In those races, he’s delivered one win (Sonoma 2022), six top-five and eight top-10 finishes, while leading 85 laps.

Last week at Texas, Suárez battled handling issues throughout the day but rebounded to finish sixth for his third top 10 of the season.

After 11 races, Suárez sits 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The two-time Cup Series winner has one top five, three top 10s and is averaging a 15.2 finish – four positions better than this time last season.

Daniel Suárez Quote

How are you feeling heading into the weekend, and how do you think the changes in the carousel section will affect the racing?

“I feel very good about it. For me and the team, I think we’ve learned a lot over the past few races, and that’s put us in a strong position heading into this weekend. I truly believe we’re in a really good place to go there, be competitive, and fight up front, so I’m super excited about that. It’s going to be fun, especially with a few changes to the race track, like the track limits in the carousel section. That’s definitely going to add something new and make things interesting. Overall, I’m really looking forward to it and seeing how everything comes together.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks is coming off a top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Over his Cup Series career, Sparks has called 213 races, earning five top-five and 13 top-10 finishes since making his debut atop the pit box in 2020.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native’s best finish at Wakins Glen came in September 2024, where he earned an eighth-place finish with former driver, Corey LaJoie. Sparks has called five races at the Glen and overall has led the charge in 28 races on road courses, earning one top-10 finish.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026, Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez.

Sparks brings more than a decade of experience across all three national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. Spire Motorsports and Go Bowling recently renewed their partnership and will expand the relationship this weekend by including both McDowell and young phenom Tristan McKee during the NASCAR Cup and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend. While McDowell will pilot the No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier division, McKee will race the No. 77 Chevy when the ARCA Series mixes it up Friday afternoon.

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In 16 starts at the famed 2.45-mile road course, situated at the southern tip of Seneca Lake, in the picturesque Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, the driver of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevy, has earned two top-10 finishes and led laps in three of his last four starts.

In his last four starts at WGI, the former open-wheel racer holds an average starting position of 5.5, including two third-place starts.

In last season’s NASCAR Cup Series race at The Glen, McDowell started sixth and finished 19th.

The father-of-five has earned top-10 finishes in two of his last four Cup Series races at Watkins Glen and paced the field for 38 laps.

The Glendale, Ariz., native recorded five Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series starts at WGI, collecting two top fives and three top 10s. He posted an average starting position of 3.8 while earning back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2004 and 2005.

The two-time Cup Series winner made his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in nearly a decade last summer driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. He paced the field and was running second in the late goings before being clipped in the left-rear quarter panel by another competitor, ultimately leaving him 25th in the final rundown.

Prior to last year, his most recent O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start came in 2016. McDowell qualified Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet second at Road America, leading 24 of 48 laps en route to his lone win on NASCAR’s junior circuit.

McDowell has made four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile circuit, picking up a 10th-place finish in 2010.

In addition to Go Bowling, associate partners, NEFCO, B’laster, and Workforce will support the No. 71 Chevrolet’s efforts this weekend.

The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion will have a familiar voice on the spotter stand this week where McDowell’s cousin, Jason Noll, will assist primary spotter Michael Fisher during the Cup Series’ visit to the newly repaved venue.

The 19-year Cup Series veteran currently sits in the top 10 of the Fan Vote for next weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Fans can vote for McDowell up to five times a day.

Michael McDowell Quote

How does a top-five result at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) help you this weekend at Watkins Glen?

“COTA and Watkins Glen are very different. Overall, our road-course cars and speed have been good. This is our second road course of the year, so hopefully, we can have a day similar to COTA. It’s important to unload close and qualify well, to have a good shot at it in the race. Watkins Glen is just a cool road course. I have always loved going up there. The rhythm and flow make for a good track. You have to attack the bus stop, carry a lot of momentum into the esses, with very little room for error. It is a lot of fun, and I enjoy it. I think more than anything is when you’re driving with a smile on your face, you’re usually doing pretty good.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Crew Chief Travis Peterson will call his 125th NASCAR Cup Series race from atop the pitbox at Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

Peterson has called two races in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile track, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes while working as a race engineer at JR Motorsports.

The 34-year-old has been part of two NASCAR Cup Series top 10s at the track, first as a race engineer for Chris Buescher and RFK Racing in 2022, then as a crew chief for McDowell in 2024.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen, his third start in NASCAR’s premier division at the 2.45-mile race course.

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Through 11 races, Hocevar sits sixth in points, 12 markers out of fifth. His one win, three top fives, five top 10s, 333 points scored, average starting position of 10.1 and 13.4 average finish are all career highs through the first 11 points-paying races of the 2026 season. The team’s average starting position is nearly seven positions better than last season, and its average finishing position has improved by over eight spots compared to this point in 2025.

Last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, the Portage, Mich., native registered his fifth top-10 result of the 2026 campaign with a seventh-place finish while racking up 41 points on the day, the fourth-most accumulated in the field. He earned the pole position for the second time in his career, and first since last season’s trip to Texas, with a lap time of 28.222 seconds (191.340 mph).

The 2024 Cup Series Rookie of the Year notched a then career-best third-place finish in his first Cup Series start at the Upstate New York venue in 2024.

Aside from his NASCAR Cup Series duties, Hocevar will also pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen. He is fresh off a victory in last weekend’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway where he registered his sixth series’ victory and second at the Fort Worth oval.

In his lone CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Watkins Glen in 2021, Hocevar qualified ninth and was credited with a 10th-place result in the regular-season finale when the race was called for inclement weather. One day prior, he made a rare ARCA Menards Series appearance at the track, where he qualified fourth in a star-studded field of up-and-coming racers featuring four current NASCAR Cup Series drivers (Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst and Hocevar).

Hocevar will partake in a full week of races as he and Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team kick off their FloRacing Night in America schedule. They will start the 11-race mid-week slate with a pair races in the “Land of Lincoln” beginning Wednesday at Spoon River Speedway before moving to Lincoln Speedway Thursday.

The 23-year-old driver, who grew up racing pavement late models, has competed in 10 dirt late model events, qualifying for six A-main feature races and earning a career-best sixth-place finish at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in June 2023 during a Dirt Late Model Dream preliminary feature.

Hocevar made a surprise appearance Monday night at the Met Gala in New York City. The Met Gala is an annual, invitation-only fundraising gala held on the first Monday in May to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Known as “fashion’s biggest night,” it marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition and brings together celebrities, designers, and influencers who wear elaborate outfits themed around the new exhibition.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

How do you evaluate the start to your season?

“I think we are right where we want to be. It was obviously really cool thing to get the win for Jeff (Dickerson) and everyone at Spire Motorsports, and while we are sixth in points with 98 points on The Chase cutline, we lost out on some points at times this year, too. We got turned while leading at Daytona and lost spots on late-race restarts at Bristol and Richmond. We have shown where we are capable of running week-in and week-out, we just have to continue to put it all together like we have the first 11 weeks.”

You’re running some grassroots races this week. Why does that make sense for you?

“I’m excited to get things rolling. We were supposed to have three nights, but rains had other plans. We will still have two opportunities this week to get out there and dial in our program. It will be nice for me to get in the swing of running a dirt car and acclimated to the late night feature before packing up and heading to the next track the next night. It will be fun to at least see how we stack up against everyone throughout the schedule. Can’t wait to get out there with the Spire guys and give everyone from Chili’s something to cheer for during the week.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert is in his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with driver Carson Hocevar. The duo has logged one win, two pole awards, six top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in 91 races together.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called 12 NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen, notching one top five and two top 10s, highlighted by Hocevar’s third-place result in 2024.

The Mount Airy, N.C., native has been atop the war wagon for a pair NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Watkins Glen, tallying a venue-best fourth-place finish with Noah Gragson in 2022.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 1, 2026, when Carson Hocevar won the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.