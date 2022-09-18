RCR NCS Post Race Report: Bristol

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Show Speed and Resilience Before Getting Caught Up in Wreck at Bristol

Finish: 31st

Start: 28th

Points: 15th

“I’m not exactly sure what happened because I haven’t seen a replay yet. I was told the No. 99 car wrecked in front of the field and got into the No. 47 car. I hate it for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy team. We got left-front suspension damage and if we don’t get that, we’re out there running and probably in a good points position to make it into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs. It’s unfortunate, but we put ourselves in a little bit of a bind, points-wise, in the first two races. We were doing our job today, though. We had a great race car and got stage points. It’s just unfortunate we were caught up in it. Our goal for the rest of the year is to just go and try to win races and get better. I think today was a positive overall. We can use that going into next year.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Put Up Strong Fight All Night Long at Bristol

Finish: 25th

Start: 17th

Points: 13th

“This team worked so hard to fix the car all night long. My guys were on it and never gave up. I’m proud of this team and everyone at RCR and ECR. Tonight was frustrating for sure. We thought qualifying was better for us in our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevy, but we didn’t quite have the pace or the balance really to make our car better, and unfortunately the balance issues we were fighting, we were pretty much limited. We couldn’t really adjust on it without hurting downforce of the car overall, so we were kind of boxed in. Then we just kind of got collected in that accident back there. I checked up in time, but yeah, I got absolutely ran over from there. Caught the right front and broke the upper control arm for the second week in a row.“ -Tyler Reddick