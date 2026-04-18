Tyler Reddick Wins NASCAR Cup Series Pole At Kansas

Kansas City, KS – With a lap time of 29.142 seconds at 185.300 mph, Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team won the pole position for Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, his third of the season and 14th of his Cup Series career. The pole position is also Reddick’s first at Kansas since 2017 when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.To have a Saturday go like this, just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”

Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Top 10.

The AdventHealth 400 will be broadcast live on FOX Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio.

“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.

“To have a Saturday go like this,” he added, “just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: