Tyler Reddick Wins NASCAR Cup Series Pole At Kansas

Kansas City, KS – With a lap time of 29.142 seconds at 185.300 mph, Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team won the pole position for Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, his third of the season and 14th of his Cup Series career. The pole position is also Reddick’s first at Kansas since 2017 when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing.
“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.To have a Saturday go like this, just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”
Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Top 10.
The AdventHealth 400 will be broadcast live on FOX Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio.
“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.
“To have a Saturday go like this,” he added, “just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
- Tyler Reddick
29.142
- Denny Hamlin
29.161
- Ty Gibbs
29.192
- Kyle Larson
29.192
- Chase Briscoe
29.199
- Carson Hocevar
29.212
- Chris Buescher
29.227
- Daniel Suarez
29.230
- Ryan Blaney
29.231
- Bubba Wallace
29.280
- Christopher Bell
29.325
- Ryan Preece
29.367
- Chase Elliott
29.402
- William Byron
29.504
- Joey Logano
29.507
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr
29.532
- Shane van Gisbergen
29.537
- Michael McDowell
29.541
- Erik Jones
29.561
- Austin Dillon
29.569
- Brad Keselowski
29.577
- Riley Herbst
29.583
- Kyle Busch
29.653
- Corey Heim
29.664
- Zane Smith
29.670
- Todd Gilliland
29.723
- AJ Allmendinger
29.726
- Noah Gragson
29.739
- Cole Custer
29.739
- Josh Berry
29.768
- Ross Chastain
29.781
- John Hunter Nemechek
29.831
- Alex Bowman
29.849
- Austin Cindric
30.014
- Cody Ware
30.199
- Connor Zilisch
30.246
- Ty Dillon
31.364