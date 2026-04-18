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Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Kansas Speedway. Photo by Ron Olds.
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Tyler Reddick Wins NASCAR Cup Series Pole At Kansas

By Briar Starr
1 Minute Read

Kansas City, KS – With a lap time of 29.142 seconds at 185.300 mph, Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team won the pole position for Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, his third of the season and 14th of his Cup Series career. The pole position is also Reddick’s first at Kansas since 2017 when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.To have a Saturday go like this, just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”

Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Top 10.

The AdventHealth 400 will be broadcast live on FOX Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio.

“It’s really awesome,” Reddick said after qualifying. “The Toyota Camry was really, really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. Just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. So just proud of everyone’s efforts at 23XI.

“To have a Saturday go like this,” he added, “just great handling out of our Camry, is exactly what we want to see.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Tyler Reddick
    29.142
  2. Denny Hamlin
    29.161
  3. Ty Gibbs
    29.192
  4. Kyle Larson
    29.192
  5. Chase Briscoe
    29.199
  6. Carson Hocevar
    29.212
  7. Chris Buescher
    29.227
  8. Daniel Suarez
    29.230
  9. Ryan Blaney
    29.231
  10. Bubba Wallace
    29.280
  11. Christopher Bell
    29.325
  12. Ryan Preece
    29.367
  13. Chase Elliott
    29.402
  14. William Byron
    29.504
  15. Joey Logano
    29.507
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
    29.532
  17. Shane van Gisbergen
    29.537
  18. Michael McDowell
    29.541
  19. Erik Jones
    29.561
  20. Austin Dillon
    29.569
  21. Brad Keselowski
    29.577
  22. Riley Herbst
    29.583
  23. Kyle Busch
    29.653
  24. Corey Heim
    29.664
  25. Zane Smith
    29.670
  26. Todd Gilliland
    29.723
  27. AJ Allmendinger
    29.726
  28. Noah Gragson
    29.739
  29. Cole Custer
    29.739
  30. Josh Berry
    29.768
  31. Ross Chastain
    29.781
  32. John Hunter Nemechek
    29.831
  33. Alex Bowman
    29.849
  34. Austin Cindric
    30.014
  35. Cody Ware
    30.199
  36. Connor Zilisch
    30.246
  37. Ty Dillon
    31.364
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Briar Starr
Briar Starr
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Dystany Spurlock Enters History Books with Top-10 Finish in National ARCA Menards Series Debut at Kansas
Dystany Spurlock Enters History Books with Top-10 Finish in National ARCA Menards Series Debut at Kansas

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