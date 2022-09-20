DXDT Racing Ready to Stand Out in Sunshine State for Sebring Doubleheader

Sebring, Fla., (September 20, 2022) – As North American sports car racing says goodbye to the final days of summer, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS enters the penultimate weekend of the 2022 season at Sebring International Raceway. Eighteen entries are set to compete in the pair of races this Saturday and Sunday, racing on the infamous track, known through the racing community for its bumpy surface and demanding layout. DXDT Racing earned a second-place finish at the Sebring, Florida track in 2021, and will be strong contenders to return to the steps again.

With three podiums and eight top-five finishes, the pair of DXDT Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 cars are eager as ever to add those first wins of the 2022 season to the team’s existing seven wins in the series. Since the team joined the series in a part-time effort in 2018, DXDT Racing has accumulated an impressive 41 podiums, coming in second in the Pro/Am team championships for the last two years. Consistency and passion for excellence have established the team as a staple in the SRO America-sanctioned series.

Drivers David Askew and Dirk Muller earned the first podiums of the year for the pair of green and blue Mercedes AMG GT3 machines. Racing the No. 63 usalco, the duo earned a set of third-place finishes at VIRginia International Raceway, giving the team a boost of momentum into the second half of the season. Scott Smithson and Bryan Sellers clinched their first podium at Road America last month after a masterful performance at Road America.

The team will ride that momentum to Sebring, Florida, the home of Sebring International Raceway. The home of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, the track is one of the oldest operating tracks in North American sports car racing. Located on what used to be a World War II training base, the track first hosted a motor race in January of 1950 and has hosted racing’s biggest names from Formula One, the American Le Mans Series, GT World Challenge, and more. Notorious for its concrete surface comprised of old sections of the WWII landing fields, the 3.741-mile, 17 surface has undergone many changes over the years, except for the traditional repaving most modern tracks undergo. The result is a surface that demands the most from drivers and cars, no matter the race length.

This weekend’s activities will consist of the usual pair of 90-minute races in which two drivers each complete a minimum amount of drive time. Race one will take place on Saturday, September 24 at 2:15 PM ET, and Sunday’s race will close out the weekend, starting at 1:15 PM ET. Both races will air live in the United States at YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

David Askew | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

Sebring is becoming my new home track. Since my wife and I moved to Miami, it seems like I find myself there more and more. I’m really coming to love the place, bumps and all. It’s probably the toughest track we race at, and I hope it stays on our schedule for a long time. We had a great test here just last week. We always learn something!

Dirk Müller | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

Sebring this late in the year is going to be new to me! We had a great test there last week and I feel we will be well prepared! The weather could play a role there, as we had had rain both days. I’m super glad that both cars got their podiums in, now it’s a full pull for a victory! David and Scott are doing a great job, so Bryan and I can go more aggressive with the setup. We really work very well together as a team and we will continue to push forward.

Scott Smithson | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

This will be the first time I have raced at Sebring. We have tested and it is challenging. Coming off a good weekend at Road America, I hope Bryan and I can keep the momentum going. I think the team will be strong this weekend, based on our testing.

Bryan Sellers | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

I’m very excited to be heading back to Sebring. It’s such a historic track and one of my favorites. We had a very strong performance in Road America and I am hoping we can build on that next weekend.

ABOUT DXDT RACING

DXDT Racing is a high-performance sports car racing team founded in 2014 by team principal David Askew and located in Statesville, N.C. The Team’s primary focus is GT3 and Touring Car racing in North America. DXDT is a provider of turnkey racing support and delivers customized racing solutions for its clients and sponsors. DXDT is a performance-driven team comprised of highly experienced racing professionals capable of delivering wins and championships, including ten wins in GT World Challenge and a Rookie of the Year in 2020 alone. Follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for race season updates.

About USALCO

USALCO is the premier manufacturer of Aluminum based chemicals for industrial and municipal markets. USALCO® is the leader in potable as well as industrial water and wastewater treatment chemistry. We are well-known for high quality and low cost alumina chemical applications, such as products for the manufacture of catalysts, titanium dioxide and molecular sieves. With over 60 years of experience in manufacturing coagulants, USALCO’s extensive product line includes our industry leading brands DelPAC®, AlcoPAC®, and Delta-Floc®. USALCO has 27 manufacturing locations, as well as its own dedicated fleet of trucks, ready to service needs anywhere in North America.

About Qelo

Qelo is a seasoned land development firm, founded and managed by experienced partners who hold over 50 years combined experience in real estate investment and capital management. The firm’s varied projects range from land development, vertical construction, and land banking. Qelo focuses on a portfolio of diversified projects throughout the ever-expanding Utah market and across the Intermountain West – this focus allows the firm to strategically select high-quality short-term and long-term projects to take advantage of a rapidly expanding economy within the region.

For more information, visit www.qelocapital.com.