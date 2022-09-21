JACKSON GEARED UP TO BRAWL

(September 21, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge team are excited to hit the ground running at this weekend’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series Finale, the Fall Brawl. Racing will be intense, and action packed while teams race around Delaware Speedway to wrap up the 2022 season.

Jackson is looking for continued success as he finished top-ten in two of three races at Delaware Speedway last year with his best finish being 7th place in 2013! The #84 Dodge team is looking forward to a strong run to finish their 2022 racing season. Jackson enjoys racing Delaware stating it’s a fun track and it will be interesting to see how the repaving of the track changes things this time around.

The #84 O’Neil Electric machine has been quick, running top speeds all season and has performed well at every oval. Some mechanical tough luck has left them off the podium, but the racecar is tuned and the team can’t wait to get on track and show what they can do.

Join in on all the festivities the Fall Brawl has to offer at Delaware Speedway and see Larry and the crew speed around the track with an additional sponsor for the weekend, Dayco!

Larry Jackson Quote:

“Looking forward to getting back to Delaware, it’s a fun track, a tough track, makes for exciting racing. The last few weeks we’ve had a chance to really go over everything on the car to make sure we’re ready and I’m confident we have a good plan going into the weekend. The whole team is super pumped to get going and have a really good race to show what we can do to finish up the 2022 season. We’re very happy to welcome Dayco as a partner for the season finale at Delaware, great to have them displayed on the #84 car this weekend”.

Race Event Preview

Sunday September 25th. Green Flag approximately 4:30PM ET

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race 13 of 13 in 2022

This is the 10th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway

The Track: ½ mile paved oval (250 laps)

Best finish: seventh in 2013

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will also be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us