McDowell Returns to Texas Eying a Top-Five Run

Love’s Travel Stops and No. 34 Team Continue Strong Season Together

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 20, 2022) – Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops and the NASCAR Cup Series are heading to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for their second of two visits this season.

When McDowell raced at the speedway last May in the annual All-Star Race, he and his team posted a fifteenth-place finish. With the progression the Love’s team has shown this year, they have their collective eyes set on capturing that elusive first win of the season.

“We’ve had some good runs in the past at Texas,” stated McDowell. “However, I don’t think it would be fair to compare prior years to this year, given the new circumstances everyone in the series is experiencing. Everyone has had to learn, shift, and adapt to the new conditions we are running in. I feel we’ve have been successful as a team in finding that success on a consistent basis.”

“Everyone learned a lot from the All-Star race earlier this year. I feel like it was a turning point in our intermediate program and we feel like we are a top-ten threat at each mile-and-a-half track. We will take what we learned earlier in the season and build on that to break into the top-five.”

Michael McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang team will race this Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA.

