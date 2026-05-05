Spire Motorsports Strengthens Partnership with Go Bowling for Weekend “Double” at Watkins Glen

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 5, 2026) – Spire Motorsports and Go Bowling will renew its partnership in 2026 and expand the relationship by including both Michael McDowell and young phenom Tristan McKee during the NASCAR Cup and ARCA Menards Series’ race weekend at Watkins Glen International (WGI).

McDowell will pilot the No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier division for the May 10 Go Bowling at the Glen while McKee will race the No. 77 Chevy when the ARCA Menards Series mixes it up on Friday, May 8 at the famed 2.45-mile road course, situated at the southern tip of Seneca Lake, in the picturesque Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York.

Bowling continues to be the No. 1 participatory sport in the United States, with more than 60 million people taking to the lanes and bowling centers all over America each year.

“Bowling is one of the most exciting, inclusive sports out there – bringing people together for competition, connection, and pure fun in a way few activities can,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. “It’s time to break out of the ordinary, don’t go boring, Go Bowling, and experience the energy, community, and thrill that make this sport so special.”

Both drivers will sport identical bowling-lane themed liveries when each division returns to the seven-turn venue known for its high speeds and challenging layout. Last season’s annual visit to The Glen saw McDowell qualify sixth and, after being shuffled as deep as 33rd in the running order, rally to bring home a 19th-place finish.

The McDowell/McKee pairing will run a combined 345 miles between the two races, displaying the Go Bowling colors and supporting various bowling-themed activations at the track. Last year, the 19-year Cup Series’ veteran participated in bowling the World’s Highest Strike, an added highlight for both the driver and Go Bowling.

McDowell, a Glendale, Ariz., native and accomplished road racer, has competed in multiple series at WGI including the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car series where he earned multiple top-five finishes prior to his time in the NASCAR ranks. In Cup Series competition, the 41-year-old racer has earned two top-10 finishes and led laps in three of his last four starts.

“Go Bowling has been such a fun partnership,” said McDowell, “From the World’s Highest Strike with Norm Duke and Malia Briggs, to the way they have embraced my family and the team. It has been nothing short of special. I am thankful for the opportunity to take our partnership to the next level. Tristan (McKee) is a special talent, and he clearly has what it takes to win. Watkins Glen has been one of my favorite tracks for years and our road course program has been constantly improving. So, I’m excited to get up to The Glen a little earlier this year and hopefully give the Go Bowling team a good run.”

In his ARCA Menards Series debut last season, McKee qualified fourth for the venue’s 100-mile contest, taking the lead with three laps to go, en route to his first career ARCA victory, just five days after turning the minimum age requirement of 15-years-old.

“I’m eager to have Go Bowling on our car at Watkins Glen,” said McKee, “Bowling is always a lot of fun and one of the most traditional family activities everywhere in the country, so I’m looking forward to a fun trip to Watkins Glen. I won in my ARCA debut last year, so I’m looking forward to getting it done again and having Go Bowling support our team.”

Go Bowling partnered with Spire Motorsports for three races in 2025, including McDowell’s effort in both the Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, including its traditional activations at WGI.

“Go Bowling has been a terrific partner for Michael McDowell and our entire organization,” said Spire Motorsports President, Bill Anthony, “This is a great opportunity to extend that relationship in a way that supports one of our emerging young drivers. Tristan (McKee) continues to show maturity and speed beyond his years and returning to Watkins Glen after earning his first ARCA win there last season makes this a particularly meaningful weekend for him. We’re thrilled to bring together a driver with a bright future and a brand that represents fun, family-friendly entertainment and has quickly become a valued part of our NASCAR program.”

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised live on FS1, Sunday, May 10, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 12th of 36 races on the 2026 Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The General Tire 100 ARCA Menards Series race will be televised live on FS2, Friday, May 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT and streamed on FOX Sports Live. The fifth of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA national tour schedule will be broadcast live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Go Bowling…

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 1, 2026, when Carson Hocevar won the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.