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Desnuda Named Official Partner, Premium Tequila of IMS

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 5, 2026) – Desnuda Organic Tequila, an Indiana-based premium spirits brand, announces a partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway to become the “Official Premium Tequila” of IMS.

Crafted with intention, tradition and ritual, Desnuda embodies honesty and authenticity. An award-winning spirit, grown in the sacred ground of Jalisco, Mexico, Desnuda is certified organic, gluten-free and GMO-free tequila made with 100% Blue Weber agave.

Two beverage barns at IMS will be dedicated to Desnuda products, serving three specialty cocktails, including a margarita, pineapple sour and paloma. These barns will be located at the north end of Tower Terrace and outside of Turn 2. In addition, the “American Jubilee” cocktail served throughout IMS during the Month of May will use Desnuda Tequila.

“Desnuda is known for its commitment to tradition and one-of-a-kind experiences,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “IMS and the Indy 500 also are one-of-a-kind and steeped in tradition, and Desnuda provides our fans with another way they can celebrate together at the Racing Capital of the World.”

In a world of industrial spirits and celebrity tequila, Desnuda stays small by choice. They roast the agave in stone ovens and ferment in closed tanks for purity.

Desnuda Tequila is presented in hand-forged bottles that make every release one of a kind.

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9 on FOX. Live coverage of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24 on FOX.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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