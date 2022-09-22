Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Texas in the NCS

Gragson has one top five and four top-20 finishes in the 2022 NCS season

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in the Cup car at Texas with Kaulig Racing this weekend, along with Ed Morse Automotive Group. This will be my first time racing at Texas in this NextGen car, and it should be both fun and challenging with how different Texas is compared to other intermediate tracks. We keep learning more as a team each week, which makes us optimistic and excited to go to Texas.” – Noah Gragson on Texas

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Texas in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and 10 top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

“This No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team has really been getting into our groove lately and showing so much speed and potential. I have always really enjoyed racing at Texas in every series and have won there in the truck series in the past. We definitely have some momentum heading into this weekend.” – Justin Haley on Texas



Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA

﻿For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship

Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 17 top five and 39 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 278 laps

Hemric: 54 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Usio Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made 11 starts, earned one top 10 and has led one lap at at Texas in the NXS

Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“Texas is a really fast and challenging track. Our No.10 team showed really great speed in the spring, and I felt like we had a top-five car until the end of the race. I think we have some good notes to build on and will hopefully have minimal mistakes in order to be there at the end.” – Landon Cassill on Texas

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives and four top-10 finishes at Texas in the NXS

Hemric has an average finish of 8.8 and has led 149 laps led at Texas across seven starts

Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“I feel optimistic heading into Texas. With the way the playoff format is, we are able to start with a clean slate. Texas has always been a great track for me in the past, and I’ve had some really good racecars there. Both ends of the racetrack are so different, which is part of what makes this track so challenging, yet so fun. Our mile-and-a-half program has not been our strongest, but we also know this is a place where we can make the most gains as we head into the first race of the Playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric on Texas

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and has led 21 laps at Texas across three starts in the NXS

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 22 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

“Texas is a is a racetrack that we’ve slowly improved on at Kaulig Racing. We definitely need to keep working to find more speed, but it’s a racetrack I feel like we can go and be fairly solid at and have a good run there. It’d be great to go win the race, but ultimately, I think if we can just have a consistent race, good stage points and set the tone for the playoffs, that’s the most important thing.” AJ Allmendinger on Texas



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.