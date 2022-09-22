Petty GMS Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway: Over the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Ty Dillon has started in nine points paying races at Texas Motor Speedway. In 2018, Dillon earned his best finish at the track, mustering a 13th place result.

No stranger to TMS, Dillon has also made 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning one Top-five and three Top-10 finishes with a series/track best of fifth position. In NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, Dillon’s rep sheet at the track is very stout. In 2013, he led 130 laps en route to his second-career victory in the series. In five truck starts, the veteran has never finished worse than seventh, posting four Top-fives and five Top-10 finishes.

Back In Black (Rifle): Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet will see some familiar colors grace the quarter panels at Texas, as Black Rifle Coffee Company returns as his primary partner this weekend. Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 will mark the seventh time that the coffee giant has sponsored Dillon’s Camaro this year, with the most recent outing coming at Nashville Superspeedway back in June.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

Cancer Heroes: At Texas Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon will be partnering with the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation in their “Honor a Cancer Hero” initiative. Above the door of Ty’s No. 42 Chevrolet will feature the name of Natalie Lyda, who was nominated as part of the program. Mrs. Lyda put up a long fight for her cancer battle, but unfortunately passed away from the terrible disease. She was heavily involved in her hometown of Atlanta, GA community for many years, and her impact continues to shine through many contributions. Her family specifically chose Ty to honor her name, because he was her favorite Fantasy NASCAR driver, who “never let her down”.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on racing at Texas Motor Speedway:

“I’m looking forward to heading to Texas this weekend with my No. 42 Petty GMS team. We have been working on our intermediate package and I believe this weekend should be fun to see how some of these changes play out on track. Ever since the surface was reconfigured a few years ago, it has presented us drivers with such a challenging course to attack. Hopefully, the use of the resin will help promote some good passing opportunities, because the speeds are up and clean air is always king at this place. I’m excited to welcome our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company back onboard our Camaro, and hope to give everyone a good run for 500 miles in the Lone Star state.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Texas Motor Speedway: With seven races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, teams now head west to Texas Motor Speedway.

When teams unload this weekend, Erik Jones will make his 11th Cup Series start at the Fort Worth track. In his previous 10 starts at the track, Jones has three top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and has led 112 laps. Jones has scored a best finish of fourth on three occasions (Spring 2018, Fall 2018, Spring 2019).

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has six starts with three wins and all six finishes in the top four. In 2015, in just his ninth-career start in the series, Jones scored his first Xfinity Series win by starting from the pole and leading 79 of 200 laps to score the victory. In 2017 Jones again started from the pole and led 142 of 200 laps to earn his second Xfinity Series win at the track.

With three starts in the Truck Series, Jones has one win and three top-15 finishes. Jones found victory lane in 2015 when he started the Truck Series race from the fifth position and led 117 of 147 laps.

Honoring Heroes: This weekend, Erik Jones will carry two heroes on his No. 43 Chevy as part of the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation’s ‘Honor A Cancer Hero’ program.

On the driver side of the No. 43 Chevy, Cancer Survivor Larry Leonard will ride along with Jones. Leonard was nominated by his son John Leonard, and he chose Jones because the family is from Montrose, Michigan and Jones is their hometown, local NASCAR driver.

On the passenger side of the No. 43 Chevy, Mary Hankins will ride along with Jones. Hankins passed away from cancer and was nominated by her son Brain Hankins. Jones was chosen because the Hankins family, especially Mary, are long time fans of the Petty family and what they symbolize. Brain named Mary as his hero for many reasons, but most importantly because while her cancer fight was short and brief, she faced it with class, dignity, and humor. She showed her son how to live life to the fullest, even in the hardest of times. One quote Brian said Mary often reminded him of was one Richard Petty had repeated, “Don’t put a question mark where God has put a period.”

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: “Texas was a tough race for us during the All-Star race. We got voted in by the fan vote and just really struggled all night. We were on a path that I feel like wasn’t working with our mile-and-a-half program at that point. I think we’ve gotten it quite a bit better and know what we need to do better for that race coming back. Hopefully those things will play out for us. I like Texas a lot. I’ve been able to win a hand full of races there in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, so I want to get strong there in the Cup car and contend for a win with our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”

