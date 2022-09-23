RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway … Richard Childress Racing has two wins at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series: Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2020). Burton led just the final lap to grab his 19th career Cup victory. In 2020, Austin Dillon led the final 10 laps and edged teammate Tyler Reddick by just .149 seconds to score the win. The victory was Dillon’s first at Texas and the 109th all-time by RCR.

Xfinity Series Stats at Texas … RCR has five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway, all by Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012). Earlier this season Austin Hill led RCR with a fifth-place finish at Texas after leading the race once for 16 laps.

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 24, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Texas … The NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, September 25 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s True Velocity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Austin Dillon enters this weekend’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway with 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with one pole in 2016 and one win in 2020. Dillion has made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track with a career-best finish of third in 2015 after starting on the pole for the 300-mile race. Dillon, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, has five Truck Series starts at Texas with a career-best finish of second in 2011 and one pole in 2010.

Welcome, True Velocity … True Velocity is an advanced technology company focused on critical defense infrastructure and the modernization of small arms and ammunition. Founded in 2010, Texas-based True Velocity has more than 350 patents pending or issued on its products, technology, and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity’s proprietary composite-cased cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a lightweight cartridge. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, at select retail locations, and direct-to-consumer at tvammo.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway has always been a strong track for me. I think as the surface wears out, Texas could become a better race. It just needs to lose some more grip in order to make the racing more exciting. The track has so much grip now. The banking has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. The track is fun to race because it’s so different on both ends. You have one end that’s very banked and has high speeds, and then you have a hard end where you have to get turned and get back on the gas. I’m looking forward to going there and trying to get a win with our True Velocity Chevy.”

This Week’s Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet has three previous Cup Series starts at Texas earning two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a second-place finish behind teammate Austin Dillion in 2020, giving Richard Childress Racing a one-two finish. He grabbed a ninth-place finish in the 2021 fall event at the 1.5-mile speedway. Earlier this season, Reddick won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas. In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Reddick has three top-five finishes in six starts. Earlier this season he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series event Texas, his 10th career victory in the series. Reddick has made six Truck Series starts at Texas, winning the pole for the 2014 fall event and racking up four top-five finishes. Reddick enters Texas 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.

About Lenovo … Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What did you learn at the All-Star Race that you know you have to be better at when you return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend?

“We just can’t be bottoming out on the internal stops on the Next Gen car. The last time we were at Texas we had a really fast Lenovo Chevrolet but I couldn’t run the second lane through Turns 3 and 4. And when it came down to it in that final segment of the All-Star Open, I told myself I have to get through Turns 3 and 4 wide open to have a run at Daniel Suarez and unfortunately we crashed. It really limits our options on how we race other cars throughout the day if we’re only able to go through the bottom of 3 and 4 and not in the second and third lanes. We’re working on ways to get around those issues and see what we can find and what we can make better. Our car had speed so we just have to figure out a way to make it through that part of the racetrack.”

Any reason non-playoff drivers won all three races in the opening round of the Playoffs and do you think the trend might continue?

“This Next Gen car has shown that you have to execute all race long. It always seemed like the Playoff drivers and teams get locked-in this time of year and they can just take it to a different level and really make things happen. This is a new car, so we’re all trying to squeeze out every last detail. I think drivers and teams that aren’t in the Playoffs are trying to show they deserve to stay where they’re at in their respective organizations. You have to be perfect all race long and that’s truly a difficult thing, especially at a track like Bristol. I’m not surprised by so many different winners but I thought by this time of year it would be trending back in the direction that it always has been. I certainly think Texas could be another race where we have a non-playoff driver win.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway … Sheldon Creed will be making his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas this weekend. The driver of the Whelen Chevrolet made his first start in May at the 1.5-mile speedway, where he was credited with a 21st-place finish. Creed has six starts at Texas in the NASCAR Truck Series including a dominating victory in October of 2020. Creed won after starting on the pole and led 131 of 152 laps and finished with an average running position of 1.18. His other top 10 was a sixth-place finish in 2019. He enters the Texas race 14th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings with three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

We’re heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the second time this season. What’s your mindset for the race?

“My mindset hasn’t really changed since the beginning of the season. It’s always been to go out there, put together a good race and win. It was a bummer last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to be running as well as we were and not making the Playoffs, but I’m so proud of how hard we ran during that race. We were fighting so hard to be up front and it really showed. People know we’re here and Playoffs or not, we’re going out there to win. Once this team puts together a whole race from start to finish, we’re going to get that first win and more after that. I’m just going into Texas knowing that I need to take as many notes as possible during practice, I need to qualify well and once the race starts, just give it everything we’ve got.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway … Austin Hill will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet started third and finished fifth in May at Texas, his best finish of three career starts at the track. Hill made 10 starts in NASCAR Truck Series competition at Texas, claiming a best finish of second-place in 2020 among four top-10s. He punched his ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with his win in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and added another win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July. Hill enters the first round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs as the sixth seed with 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year … Austin Hill officially clinched NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors after last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hill joins a long list of prestigious winners including fellow RCR drivers Kevin Harvick (2000) and Austin Dillon (2012).

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Welcome to the Playoffs! It’s the frst race of the Round of 12 and we’re heading to Texas, a track that you’ve seen success at before. What are your thoughts on Saturday’s race?

“Yeah, I’m really pumped about the Playoffs and starting out at Texas. Honestly, we’ve got some really good tracks coming up for our team. Texas will be a good one and we’ve run really well on road courses and superspeedways so I think this round will be pretty good for us. We’ve just got to focus on our race and stay out of other people’s messes. We had a really solid day in Bristol; I wish we got the win, but now we have a lot of momentum on our side for this weekend. My team has been bringing me fast racecars every weekend so we’ll have that on our side and will go out there and strategize as much as we can. I’m excited and really looking forward to putting up a fight in these Playoff races.”