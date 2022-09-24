CHEVROLET NCS AT TEXAS: Byron Leads Chevrolet to Six Top-10 Starting Spots

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING REPORT

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022

WILLIAM BYRON LEADS CHEVROLET TO SIX TOP-10 STARTING SPOTS AT TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

3rd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

4th Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Camaro ZL1

6th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

7th Austin Dillon, No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1

9th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

10th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Aquas Frescas Camaro ZL1

12th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Renu Camaro ZL1

17th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

21st Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger/NOS Camaro ZL1

26th Noah Gragson, No. 16 Freedom by Ed Morse Camaro ZL1

27th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

29th Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Shelton Energy Solutions Camaro ZL1

31st Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

32nd Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1

35th Landon Cassill, No. 77 WearMe Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Brad Keselowski (Ford)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd William Byron (Chevrolet)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th Michael McDowell (Ford)

· Following one final lap to determine the starting lineup for tomorrow’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500; William Byron and the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 will lead the bowtie brigade to the green, qualifying in the third position with a lap of 28.601 seconds at 188.805 mph.

· This marks Byron’s 13th top-10 start of the 2022 NCS season.

Post-Practice/Qualifying Notes:

· Chevrolet drivers took the top-three spots on the speed chart following the NASCAR Cup Series practice, led by the 2020 Texas Motor Speedway winner Austin Dillon, clocking in the fastest lap of 28.778 seconds, at 187.643 mph, in his No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1. Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Camaro ZL1 was second; and Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 was third-fastest.

· Six Camaro ZL1’s placed in the top-five of the first round in their respective qualifying groups, securing a top-10 starting spots for the first race of the NCS Playoffs Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

· Tyler Reddick topped the leaderboard in Round One of Group A of qualifying. Joining Reddick in the top-five to advance to the final round of qualifying included Kyle Larson, who was second-fastest in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1.

· In Round One of Group B qualifying, Chevrolet drivers went 1-2-3-4 in their qualifying runs, led by William Byron and the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 team in the top spot. Also advancing to the final round of qualifying included Austin Dillon (2nd), Chase Elliott (3rd) and Daniel Suarez (4th).

· USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

