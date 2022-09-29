GMS Racing ARCA Salem Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Halifax Health, Solar-Fit GMS Racing Chevrolet

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 18

Top 5’s: 12

Top 10’s: 16

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 5.9

Salem Stats

﻿- Daniel has no prior starts at Salem Speedway.

Notes

Daniel Dye heads to Salem Speedway for the first time in his racing career, for the ARCA Menards Series Herr’s Snacks 200 on Saturday afternoon October 1.

Dye will drive the Solar-Fit, Halifax Health, KIX Country No. 43 Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing in Saturday’s 200-lap event.

Daniel is currently second in ARCA Menards Series point standings after 18 of 20 races. A mere 5-points separate DD from the championship lead, currently held by Nick Sanchez.

Among drivers who have started all 18-races in 2022, Daniel holds the best average finishing position of 5.94. The No. 43 Chevy has led 457 laps so far this season.

Coverage from the 0.555-mile high-banked bullring Salem Speedway can be found on MAVTV and FloRacing, with the green flag scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Daniel Dye will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 43 Chevrolet at Salem. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

