Toyota Clinches 2022 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship

PLANO, Texas (September 29, 2022) – Toyota captured its seventh manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series and its sixth-consecutive ARCA title following Sammy Smith’s fourth victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Toyota drivers have won more than half of the races this season and comes in to the race at Indiana’s Salem Speedway having won five of the last six events.

“We are excited to continue to have such success in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Our team partners continue to deliver outstanding performance on-track and offer great opportunities for our development drivers’ growth as race car drivers. We are pleased that our teams have continued to deliver such consistent finishes resulting in our sixth-consecutive ARCA manufacturer’s title.”

Toyota supports three ARCA Menards Series teams, including Venturini Motorsports (VMS), Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). All three organizations have scored wins this season with VMS scoring multiple victories with Toyota development drivers Corey Heim, Chandler Smith and Jesse Love. JGR was dominant in their five starts this season with Brandon Jones winning three of them. KBM had the best ARCA season for Team Toyota this season as Sammy Smith won races across multiple ARCA disciplines this season, which culminated in his ARCA East and Sioux Chief Showdown titles in Bristol.

Toyota first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has captured seven manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) and seven driver’s titles (2009, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). Toyota now sits at 129 national ARCA Menards Series wins.

