Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has earned one top five and has led one lap at Talladega in the NCS

Of his seven starts in the 2022 NCS season, Hemric has earned a top 10 and two top-15 finishes

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five starts at Talladega in the NCS and has led four laps

He has earned two top five, three top 10s and has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

“I’m excited to head to Talladega. We had a shot to win there in the spring. I feel like our speedway program has grown, and I’ve grown as a driver and have figured out what these NextGen cars take to run well on a speedway. I’m also really excited to work with my teammate, Daniel Hemric this weekend and try to get a Kaulig Racing Chevy in victory lane.” – Justin Haley on Talladega



Sparks 300

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 1 at 4 p.m. ET on USA

For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship

Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 18 top five and 40 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 395 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 312 laps

Hemric: 66 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made seven starts, earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has led one lap at at Talladega in the NXS

Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“I’m definitely excited about Talladega and a chance at winning. Obviously, we’ve done really well at superspeedways this year, so it’s hard not to go to Talladega and be optimistic.” – Landon Cassill on Talladega

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned two top-five finishes and has led 57 laps led at Talladega across six starts

Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“After last week, we obviously have a little bit of deficit, but I think we maximized our day in Texas and got some good stage points. I’m excited to have First Bank of Alabama on board in Talladega on Saturday for their first time in the sport, as well as another great partner of Kaulig Racing’s, Celsius, on our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 on Sunday. It’s a really exciting weekend for them and all of us involved, so hopefully we can solidify ourselves into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs and then shake up the playoffs in the Cup Series on Sunday!” – Daniel Hemric on Talladega

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has earned two top-five finishes and has led 33 laps at Talladega across five starts in the NXS

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 312 laps, recorded three wins, 13 top five and 24 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

“Hopefully as a team, we can just work together and stay up front. At the end of the day, it would be great to win the race, but if we can just get solid points and be able to go to the ROVAL with the mindset of just winning and not having to worry about the points, that would be the best case scenario.” – AJ Allmendinger on Talladega



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.