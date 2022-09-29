Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Talladega Superspeedway: Ty Dillon has nine Talladega races under his belt in the Cup Series, and has earned two Top-10 finishes at the facility. In 2020, Dillon earned his best-career NASCAR Cup Series finish in the fall race at ‘Dega, finishing in third position. He’s also led 10 laps here, and ran up front in the spring race earlier this year before becoming involved in a crash at the halfway point.

Dillon has made six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the super speedway, posting one Top-10 result in 2015, where he finished eighth. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Dillon earned one pole in 2012, and finished in fourth position in that race as well. In 2011, Dillon made his one and only ARCA Menards Series start at the track, winning the race in dominant fashion from the pole.

Somewhere on a Beach: Ty Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet will feature vibrant colors with primary sponsorship from Sunseeker Resorts. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

About Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at Talladega. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on racing at Talladega Superspeedway:

“I’m pretty pumped to head back to Talladega this weekend with our Sunseeker Resorts Camaro. In every super speedway race we’ve ran this season, our Petty GMS team has brought some really fast cars, and it shows with both of our teams. We were able to hook up with our teammate and get to the front of the pack in the spring, and also had a good run going for us at Daytona until we got caught up in the big one. This time around, I’m hoping that we can put together another strong effort and hang in there through all 500 miles so we have a shot at the end.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Talladega Superspeedway: Erik Jones will make his 12th-career start in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon for the YellaWood 500. In his previous 11 Cup Series starts at the Alabama track, Jones has two top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes with a best finish of second in 2020. Earlier this season, Jones started the GEICO 500 from the 16th position, led 25 laps and was in position for a shot at the win before finishing the race in the sixth position.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has three starts with a career-best finish of fifth in 2017. With two starts in the Truck Series, Jones has a fourth (2015) and sixth-place finish (2014).

With three superspeedway races this season, Jones has led laps in all three races for a total of 50 laps out of a total of 123 laps led this season.

Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will have a chance to see Erik Jones before the race:

US Air Force: Erik Jones will make his way to the US Air Force display in the fan midway area from 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT on Sunday morning prior to the YellaWood 500.

Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: “I think Talladega will be really good for us. Superspeedway’s, every race this year we’ve been really, really fast and really strong and had a shot to win and just haven’t closed it out. Hope this is the one. I think it’s a race we can win for sure going in. I think we all feel really confident. I feel really confident in my superspeedway ability, feel really confident in what we are bringing car wise to the superspeedway’s right now. I think Talladega plays in our hand a little bit more than Daytona with the speed we’ve had. I’m excited for that and hopefully we can go there and get a win with our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.