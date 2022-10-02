RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable 12th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 12th

Start: 3rd

Points: 14th

“Overall it was a good day. Our Whelen Chevrolet is in one piece and we can make it better for Daytona next year. I thought the first part of the race went how we planned it. We were trying to keep the No. 21 safe and try to do most of the blocking for him to keep him up front. I thought that worked really good in the first two stages. I got dropped there at the end of Stage 2, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I was just focused on keeping the No. 21 out front at that point. That might have hurt us because I only got back to like fifth or sixth. After we made our green flag stop, I got in line in seventh and I thought we were in a really good spot. The end just didn’t play out like I thought it was going to. I thought we were going to get a caution at one point. I thought they were going to wreck so I was just trying to be in a spot where if they did start wrecking, I could be safe. Even on the last lap I thought it was going to play out way different. We got the bottom line rolling really good off of Turn 2 down the backstretch and it just stalled out. I was boxed in the last few laps and couldn’t really move. It just didn’t play like Talladega normally plays out.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Earn Stage Points at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 1st

Points: 4th

“We were so close. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was crazy fast. We started on the pole and led a lot of laps today, but at Talladega Superspeedway you just never know what’s going to happen. My guys brought me a rocket ship and my pit crew was on it for every stop. I was really preparing for this race, studying and in the simulator. The guys at RCR and ECR deserve all the recognition for the cars they’ve put together every week. My team and I talked about strategy and my spotter, Derek Kneeland, and I had a really strong game plan at the start of the race. We went into this race wanting to win the stages and get as many points as we could, and we did just that, so that’s a positive. We just got shuffled out of the mix at the end and I couldn’t get the push I needed to get back to the lead. I’m bummed for my team because we were dominant all day, but we are heading to the ROVAL next weekend with a pretty good points buffer. Everyone knew we were there today, and everyone saw the speed and the car we had. I’m proud of this team and we’ll go get it at the ROVAL.” -Austin Hill