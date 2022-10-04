McDowell Close at Talladega and Comes into Charlotte Roval as Contender

Love’s Travel Stops and Delo Return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 4, 2022) – Michael McDowell has continued his career-best season in 2022 with now 12 top-10 and two top-five finishes after Sunday’s race at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he finished third. McDowell and his crew, led by crew chief Blake Harris, are eager to break into victory lane with the return of Delo aboard the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang.

“We have run well at the road courses this season,” said McDowell. “The success we have had this season, we feel that we should contend for a win this Sunday. Sonoma, Indianapolis, Road America, and Watkins Glen- we had a shot to win all of them and raced up front. We know our program has elevated to the next level, to what we consider the best it has ever been. That development gives us the confidence going into the weekend.”

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Delo team has one top-five, and four top-10 finishes on road courses this season. The momentum from Talladega will boost the team going into the weekend.

“We’ve stayed consistently fast this year. A couple of 11th-place finishes that easily could have been top-10’s and we are ranked the best outside the drivers in the playoffs. The cars we have been bringing to the track have been great.

“We all feel that the Roval is a track where we can race up front and finally get that win. It is a tough race and a tough track. A lot of things happen in this race, but I think we’ll be in position to get our Love’s Travel Stop/Delo Ford Mustang in victory lane.”

McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford Mustang will race at the Roval this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

