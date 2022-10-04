Gilliland Takes First Phase for Final Ride in 2022

Cornerstone Partner Supports No. 38 Team at Charlotte Roval

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 4, 2022) – For the final time this season, First Phase will partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. First Phase, the credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, has played an integral part in Gilliland’s first season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The credit card debuted on the No. 38 during the exhibition Busch Clash in Los Angeles before racing in front of millions at the Daytona 500.

Gilliland has also raced the First Phase colors at the Bristol dirt race, Talladega, Kansas, the All-Star race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Gateway in St. Louis, Michigan, Daytona in August, again at the Texas Motor Speedway, and finally this weekend at the Charlotte Roval in North Carolina. Gilliland has helped expose First Phase to fans across the country, and he knows how important is to have the partnership during his first season.

First Phase has been with me through all the ups-and-downs of this crazy rookie season,” said Gilliland. “I just cannot thank them enough for helping our team build and stick with us. We have grown this year as a team together. It has been challenging and we know that it has been hard on us at times, but we have also seen success, too. We are laying a foundation for the future.”

Gilliland hopes that the season finale for First Phase is a great one at the Charlotte Roval.

“I’m really just going to lean on my love for road course racing for this weekend,” continued Gilliland. “I am coming into this race raw, but that is how we have been doing it all season. We are just going to try and do what we’ve been doing. That is getting the laps in, pass as many cars as we can, and be there for a good finish at the end. I just want to do that for First Phase and really get everyone talking about us. First Phase deserves a lot of credit this year for being by our side and being a great partner.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.﻿

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase, and First Heritage Credit.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.