NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY R.C.

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400

Chevrolet Looking to Keep NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Win Streak Alive at Charlotte

Bowtie enters ROVAL with 11 consecutive NCS road course wins

· In four NASCAR Cup Series races held on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Chevrolet has recorded three victories.

· Chevrolet has won 15 of the past 16 NASCAR Cup Series road course races, including a streak of the past 11 in a row.

· In 31 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022, Chevrolet has scored a manufacturer-leading 18 wins, captured by nine drivers from four different Chevrolet teams.

· The winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history; Chevrolet has 832 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories, 62 of which have been captured on road course circuits.

DETROIT (Oct. 4, 2022) – The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is geared up to face the last road course circuit race of the season this upcoming weekend, with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course holding the position as the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race. Chevrolet has a history of success in making left- and right-hand turns in NASCAR’s premier series, with the manufacturer riding the momentum of victories in 15 of the last 16 NCS road course races, including a streak of the last 11 in a row. The Bowtie brand’s strength on road course circuits is proven across the Chevrolet field, with six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s recent streak of road course dominance.

With playoff implications on the line, 109-laps around the 2.28-mile, 17-turn Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will determine the eight drivers that will remain in the championship title hunt. Of the six Chevrolet playoff drivers, four have at least one road course victory on their NCS resume:

· Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 - Elliott is commonly known as NASCAR’s “King of the Road”, leading all active NCS drivers with seven career road course wins in NASCAR’s premier series. One of those wins includes his first career NCS victory, captured at Watkins Glen International in 2018. The 26-year-old Georgia native has taken the checkered flag in two of the four NCS races that have been held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, taking back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020. A win in this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 would move Elliott up the NCS all-time road course wins ranking to second to tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart’s eight career NCS road course wins. Career Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, sits atop that list with nine career NCS road course wins. · Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1: Larson added his first career NCS road course victory to his name during his championship season, taking a home state win at Sonoma Raceway in June 2021. The reigning series champion now has four career NCS road course wins, including the series’ last appearance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in October 2021. The 30-year-old California native is the series’ most recent road course winner after sweeping the NCS and NXS races at Watkins Glen International in August. · Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1: Chastain became a winner in NASCAR’s premier series for the first time earlier this season, taking the victory at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March; a victory that punched his ticket into the 2022 NCS playoffs. The victory also gave Chevrolet team, Trackhouse Racing, its first triumph in NASCAR’s premier series in only the organization’s second season in the series. · Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1: Following suit to his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Suarez secured his berth into the 2022 NCS playoffs with his first career NCS win at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Also adding to Chevrolet’s road course wins in 2022 was Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick, who became a first-time NCS winner at Road America in July… a win that was celebrated by a Chevrolet sweep of the top-five finishing positions. Reddick went on to become a back-to-back road course winner just a few weeks later, taking the victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Chevrolet Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Road Course Fast Facts

· Chevrolet has recorded wins in 15 of the last 16 NASCAR Cup Series road course races, including a streak of the past 11.

-> The win streak dates back to May 2021 when Chase Elliott delivered Chevrolet its milestone 800th all-time win in NASCAR’s premier series at Circuit of The Americas.

· Six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed to the manufacturer’s 11 consecutive NCS road course wins:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:

(Circuit of The Americas; May 2021)

(Road America; July 2021)

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:

(Sonoma; June 2021)(Watkins Glen; August 2021)

(Charlotte ROVAL; October 2021)

(Watkins Glen; August 2022)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet:

(Indianapolis Road Course; August 2021)

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:

(Circuit of The Americas; March 2022)

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:

(Sonoma Raceway; June 2022)

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet:

(Road America; July 2022)

(Indianapolis Road Course; July 2022)

· Chevrolet has 62 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker at Watkins Glen International in 1957. There have been 155 road-course races in Cup history dating back to 1949.

· Three of the first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022 are Chevrolet drivers, with all three recording their first career NCS wins on a road course circuit:

Ross Chastain – Circuit of The Americas (March 2022) Daniel Suarez – Sonoma Raceway (June 2022) Tyler Reddick – Road America (July 2022)

· All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road-course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, the most of all active NCS drivers.

-> Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins, all with Chevrolet) and Tony Stewart (eight wins).

-> Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a series record.

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series winners at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – September 29, 2019

﻿Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – October 11, 2020

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – October 10, 2021

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers on road course circuits in 2022, as well as career stats at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 1st in Playoff Standings

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 4

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (4 starts):

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3

Average Finish: 5.0

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 3rd in Playoff Standings (28-points above cutline)

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (3 starts):

Average Finish: 23.0

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 6th in Playoff Standings (18-points above cutline)

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 2

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (3 starts):

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 1

Average Finish: 13.0

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 7th in standings (12-points above cutline)

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 3

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (4 starts):

Top-15s: 1; Average Finish: 23.3

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 10th in Playoff Standings (11-points below cutline)

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Top-10s: 1; Top-15s: 2

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (4 starts):

Pole Wins: 1

Top-10s: 2; Top-15s: 3

Average Finish: 14.3

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 12th in Playoff Standings (54-points below cutline)

In five NCS road course races in 2022:

Top-Fives: 1; Top-15s: 3

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (4 starts):

Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 4

Average Finish: 6.0



Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.