Pocono Raceway 2023 NASCAR Tickets Go On-Sale Monday, October 10

2023 NASCAR TICKETS AND CAMPING ON SALE BEGINNING AT 10:00 A.M. MONDAY

July 21-23 weekend features four races in three days, a revitalized Paddock and Victory Lane experience and tickets for kids 12 and under remain free.

LONG POND, Pa. (October 5, 2022) – Individual and weekend ticket packages, along with camping, for the July 21-23, 2023 race weekend will go on sale to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday as NASCAR returns to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for the 50th consecutive year.

The action-packed weekend is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will race on Saturday, July 22, and the ARCA Menards Series will race on Friday, July 21. Individual tickets for the Cup Series race begin as low as $45 and just $35 for both the Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races the preceding day. Tickets for the ARCA Menard’s Series are just $10. Four days of infield camping starts at $200. Grandstand tickets and camping access for kids 12 and under remain free for all event days.

New for 2023, Pocono Raceway will deliver a more immersive and modern fan experience in the heart of its facility with a major renovation to the Paddock and Victory Lane areas. The revitalized Paddock and Victory Lane coincide with the introduction of a new Paddock Pass Plus ticket that will provide fans with more and better access than ever before. With the Paddock Pass Plus, fans will have pre-race access to the frontstretch and driver introductions, access to a new trackside viewing deck throughout the race and enjoy the post-race celebrations in Victory Lane from an unparalleled vantage point. The Paddock Pass Plus will have two options: Sunday-only access for $50 and the weekend for $75.

“The vision for the new Paddock and Victory Lane experience is so broad that we literally have to tear down the existing Victory Lane structure to make it a reality. Over 30 years of winning moments have been celebrated there, but we need to continue to put our fans first,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our goals for this project are simple: more, better, easier. We want to give fans more. We want to make their experience with us better, and we want to make it easier to have fun and make lifelong memories with family and friends.”

Kids ages 12 and under will continue to receive free camping and grandstand admission for all races, including the NASCAR Cup Series. The “Kids Free” ticket initiative allows for up to four reserved kids tickets to be added for every adult ticket purchased.

Race start times and the full weekend schedule will be announced at a later date.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including Tough Mudder and a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.