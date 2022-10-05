Search
Weekend schedule for Charlotte playoff race

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Ted Seminara for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the elimination races in the Round of 12.

When all is said and done, four competitors will be eliminated from championship contention, leaving eight eligible drivers as the Cup Series Playoffs continue. Chase Elliott’s win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday guaranteed him a spot in the next round as the field is cut from 12 drivers to 8.

Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger, by virtue of wins, have clinched a spot in the Xfinity Series Round of 8 as the remaining 10 drivers compete to advance to the next round.

The Camping World Truck Series is off for the next two weeks.

Press Pass Live will be available after each race.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, October 8

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – NBC Sports Streaming App
10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B/ Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports Streaming App
12 noon.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) – USA coverage begins at 12:30, NBC Sports Streaming App
1 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – USA/NBC Sports Streaming App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
Distance: 155.44 miles (67 Laps)
Stages 20/40/67 Laps
NBC/Peacock/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,319,119

Sunday, October 9

2 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps)
Stages 25/50/109 Laps
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports Streaming App
The Purse: $7,262,080



