Daniel Dye – GMS Racing ARCA Toledo Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide GMS Racing Chevrolet

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 19

Top 5’s: 13

Top 10’s: 17

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 5.8

Toledo Stats

﻿- Daniel has no prior starts at Toledo Speedway.

NOTES

Daniel Dye will make his inaugural start at the Toledo Speedway half-mile on Saturday afternoon in the season finale ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200.

DD will drive the black GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Low Payment Kings, Solar-Fit sponsored Chevrolet.

Following 19 ARCA national series races, Dye sits 2-points behind current championship point leader Nick Sanchez.

Dye has recorded the best average finish of any full-time driver in the series this season at 5.8. Daniel has a series-high 17 top-10 finishes through 19 races, and led 224-laps heading into the final event at the Toledo Speedway oval.

Following last weekend’s race at Salem Speedway, Dye and the GMS Racing team were awarded the CGS Imaging Bill France 4 Crown championship. More Info

Saturday’s ARCA finale will be broadcast live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

