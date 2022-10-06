Taylor Gray – ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

Saturday, October 8th
Track: Toledo Speedway, Half-mile paved oval
Race: 20 of 20
Event: Shore Lunch 200 (200 laps, 100 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 11:45 a.m. ET
Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. ET
Race: 4:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV/FloRacing)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Factory Canopies Mustang
- Taylor Gray makes his fourth career start at Toledo Speedway this Saturday, strapping in for the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.
- Last time out, the 17-year-old qualified second at Salem Speedway and finished fifth after a right side tire came apart with under 15 laps remaining.
- The Shore Lunch 200 marks Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston’s first appearance at the half-mile oval as a pair. In his three previous starts, Gray scored a career-best finish of third in 2020.
- Gray looks to end the year on a high note, having already set career-bests in wins, laps led, and top-fives in 2022.
- The No. 17 will carry a special throwback scheme this weekend as Taylor and team will pay homage to 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel and his favorite car from 2002. Kimmel is a mechanic for the DGR ARCA program.