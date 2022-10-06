Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte ROVAL

Bank of America ROVAL 400

The ROVAL Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made two starts at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish

In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, five top-10 finishes, and has led five laps so far

“This is a big, double-header weekend for us. On Saturday in the Xfinity Series, we will be going for four in-a-row. We are locked into the next round of the playoffs, so it does take a little bit of pressure off everyone. Then on Sunday, we’re hoping to sweep the weekend. The ROVAL is my favorite track on the NASCAR circuit, so I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on the ROVAL

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at the ROVAL in the NCS

He has earned two top five, three top 10s and has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

“We’ve been pretty good at road courses so far this year, and we’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator preparing for them. We’re coming off a string of Top 15s, so hope to capitalize this weekend.” – Justin Haley on the ROVAL



Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship

Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 20 top five and 43 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 398 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 315 laps

Hemric: 66 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made two starts at the ROVAL in the NXS

Cassill has earned four top five and 10 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“We’ve been doing a ton of work on all the road courses this year at Kaulig Racing. We’ve had a few really great runs on all the road courses this year, and our teammate AJ (Allmendinger), has won a few of them. I feel like we are in a good spot heading in to the ROVAL weekend.” – Landon Cassill on the ROVAL

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned two top-five finishes and has led 21 laps led at the Charlotte ROVAL across three starts

Hemric has earned two top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“I’m super excited for the ROVAL this weekend and to race in front of family and friends. We understand the situation and where we stand in the playoffs. There’s no better time to go have one of our best weeks of the year at my home track.” – Daniel Hemric on the ROVAL

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has earned three wins in-a-row at the ROVAL,

He has led 53 laps at the Charlotte ROVAL

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 315 laps, recorded four wins, 14 top five and 25 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.