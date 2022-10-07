AM Racing Expands to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing announced today that the company will strengthen its Motorsports portfolio by expanding its operations to include the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team also plans to continue its full-time NASCAR CRAFTMAN® Truck Series program next season, as well as compete in the ARCA Menards Series.

The expansion of the team’s racing platforms to include multiple series is a commitment to the sport that the team is “Future Focused” on offering competitive Motorsports programs for years to come.

“AM Racing is proud and excited about our next chapter,” said team president Wade Moore. “Adding the NASCAR Xfinity Series to our program is going to allow us to further grow and become a team where we are focused on showcasing drivers, marketing partners and personnel for years to come.

“We have been slowly preparing for this transition this year and will continue to add the necessary assets over the coming months to make sure we have a smooth but also competitive transition as we continue to climb the ladder.”

AM Racing was established in 2015 with Austin, Texas native Austin Wayne Self behind the wheel as its primary driver, but the company’s new “Future Focused” initiative will broaden the team’s driver lineup next season.

Throughout its tenure, AM Racing has been home to other drivers in the sport, including Late Model standout Logan Bearden, NASCAR Mexico Series champion Max Gutiérrez, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, Xfinity Series winner Myatt Snider and NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and JJ Yeley.

“Austin Wayne Self will always be an integral member of our team,” added Moore. “He is going to do a great job helping us launch the Xfinity Series program while being an asset to our other projects too.

“Austin wants to see his family-owned team grow. With that transition, he will also be expanding his responsibilities on the business forefront to make sure AM Racing is around for a long time.”

Additional details on AM Racing’s programs, including car numbers, drivers, crew chiefs and partnership lineup, will be announced at a later date.

Self, 26, will attempt to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course in a collaborative effort with Jordan Anderson Racing in Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The No. 22 team has named Austin Wayne Self as its primary driver for the 2022 season while also expanding to a second No. 37 truck with a rotation of drivers this season.