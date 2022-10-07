Kris Wright – NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes: Charlotte Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Date: Saturday, October 8

Venue: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Track Description: 2.28-mile road course

Race: 155.44 miles / 67 laps

F.N.B. Corporation … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, continues the partnership with Kris Wright for this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports for the last road course of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for his debut in NASCAR national series competition.

ROVAL™ Turtle Power … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The 100-pound kerbs, dubbed ‘turtles’ because of their rounded shape, are bolted to the track surface to help keep drivers on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course during the scheduled 67-lap event. Road Course Stats: In eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on a road course, the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native recorded an average finish of 30.1.

DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020, saw his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and was his single series start of the 2020 season. The 28-year-old also has four combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on road courses.

Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

“I am excited to get to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and race again. The No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS has been ready to attack the twists and turns of the ROVAL. I am glad to be back in the seat for Brandonbilt Motorsports, and every remaining NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend, until the season finale.

“Let’s make some gains before 2023 and end the season with some momentum.” Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).



Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course … The organization posted a team-best 17th-place with driver Brandon Brown on September 28, 2019, at the 17- turn road course. This weekend’s elimination-race will be the fifth time the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course has hosted a NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race. The four previous starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 17 and an average finish of 23.3. Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 138 starts with five drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.6.

BRANDONBILT MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Catch the Action … The Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast on NBC starting with the Countdown to Green: Charlotte on Saturday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 p.m. (ET). On Saturday the practice session will be broadcasted at 10:00 a.m. (ET) followed by qualifying at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on the NBC Sports App.