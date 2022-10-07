GNSS Season Finale Carteret County Speedway

Mooresville, N.C.- On Saturday, October 8th the Grand National Super Series presented by Engineered Components Co will throw the checkered on its inaugural season. This season has been full of thrills and chills. We have seen first-time drivers, veterans shine, and youth triumph. There is still one last chance for history to be made. Ten drivers will look to take home the final checkered flag this Saturday night at Carteret County Speedway in Swansboro N.C.

Projected champion A.J. Henriksen is ready to close out what has been a phenomenal season. A.J. has captured all but three poles and has three wins to his credit so far. He will be looking to add to both columns Saturday night on his way to becoming the first-ever GNSS series champion.

Jeremy Mayfield will be looking to put a kink in his plan though. Jeremy is returning to GNSS competition after a short hiatus. Clayton Rogers was scheduled to be in the field however, the change in schedule due to Ian will prevent that. Instead, local phenom Chris Burns will be in the 51 car. Chris is certain to make a splash in his first appearance.

Second-place points contender Marc Jones will be ready to rock the house while trying to beat his season-best finish of third. The Mopar Mafia #42 of Joe Wilder is also looking to add to his win column. Wilder is riding the momentum of his first win at the last race at Franklin County Speedway.

The fun and excitement starts Saturday at 2 p.m. with practice. There will be a meet and greet which will begin at 5, followed by racing at 6. The Grand National Super Series presented by Engineered Componentes Co will feature its twin fifty-lap features. GNSS will be race two and six. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the victims of Hurricane Ian.

GNSS would like to thank our amazing sponsors who made this successful season possible; Engineered Components Co, Howe Racing Enterprises, Chalew Performance, and Circle Track Warehouse. Thank you to the wonderful people at Race22.com and Racing America for their hospitality. For more information on GNSS please visit our website at www.grandnationalsuperseries.com