Sheehan Looks for Strong Autumn Finish at VIR

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – October 6, 2022 – Having finished in P8 at the popular venue in 2019 and notched his 100th start in Trans Am in 2020 when he finished in P7 in the Heacock Gold Cup, New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan has good memories of Virginia International Raceway. 2022 has so far been less kind to the evergreen “Ironman” of muscle car racing and a mechanical issue late in the race at Watkins Glen cost him several places and typified Tom’s luck this season. Nevertheless, Tom remains in upbeat mood, with the canary yellow No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang heading to Virginia.

VIR is a hugely popular track and originally opened in 1957 as one of the country’s first permanent road racing circuits. The 3.27-mile track has unusually remained exactly the same ever since. While the track is unchanged, the grounds at VIR have gone through quite a transformation since their humble beginnings. The VIR we know today began to take shape when new owners had a vision of something altogether more grand. After several fallow years, they reopened VIRginia International Raceway in 2000 with world-class facilities and resort amenities. Since then, VIR has received international acclaim and tremendous reviews as one of the most exciting road courses in all of North America and is usually a very popular resort.

Testing for the TA2 Racers begins at 5:00pm ET on Thursday, October 6 with practice at 1:00pm ET on Friday. Qualifying will be in two groups from 5:30pm ET the same day. The drop of the green flag for the race itself at 11:40 am ET on Saturday morning.

TV Broadcast:

TA2 – Oct 12, 7:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – Oct 13, 12:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!