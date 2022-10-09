Maurice Hull Claims TA2 Masters Victory at VIR

Silver Hare Racing Owner/Driver Charges From 28th to Finish 17th Overall; Early Incident Ends Day for Teammate Connor Zilisch

Overview:

Date: Oct. 8, 2022

Event: Mission Foods VIR SpeedFest (Round 11 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: TA2

Location: Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Alton

Layout: 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course

Format: 30 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-60s

Race Winner: Brent Crews of Nitro Motorsports

Silver Hare Racing:

● Maurice Hull – Started 28th, Finished 17th (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

● Connor Zilisch – Started 6th, Finished 34th (Accident, completed 6/31 laps)

Note: VIR serves as a home race for Silver Hare Racing. The track sits a little more than an hour northeast of the team’s headquarters in High Point, North Carolina, and just four miles as the crow flies from the Waukegan Farms property in Semora, North Carolina, the second home of Hull and his wife and team co-owner, Laura.

Maurice Hull, Driver No. 57 Hanes Asphalt & Paving/Carter Bank Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was just a super weekend to be at our home track. To win the Masters with some great local sponsors – Hanes Asphalt & Paving, Carter Bank, and Davis Roofing – all of whom are partners in our real estate ventures that are subcontractors and do work for all of our properties, it’s nice to be with them and share a victory here. It’s nice to have most of our family here – had two kids, one niece and two grandchildren, neighbors, friends. If you’re at home, everybody comes and it’s a wonderful thing to have a good run, so I’m really tickled and I’m proud of all of them. I’m proud of the effort of our team. The Silver Hare guys did a superb job. It was a long, hard race. It wasn’t really hot – the weather was good – but there was a lot of close racing. So it was a good race weekend, but I really hate that Connor (Zilisch) went off. He’s an exceptionally bright, young talent and he’s got a super future ahead of him. He’s just had a string of bad luck, but we’re going to get that behind us so when we start next year, he’s going to smoke them every time.”

Connor Zilisch, Driver No. 5 Davis Roofing Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“Another tough race. I just got stuck on the outside and nothing good ever happens out there. It was just a mistake and I’ll learn from it, learn to be more patient. Can’t hang our heads for too long, just have to get prepared for the last race in the championship at COTA and be ready to go when we get there. I’m looking forward to it. Good job by Maurice for getting the Masters win. That’s great for him. He was picking it up all weekend and it’s good to see all of his hard work pay off. We’ll move on to COTA and see what we’ve got there.”

Next Up:

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli heads to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, for its season finale Nov. 4-6. The Austin SpeedTour on the 3.46-mile, 20-turn road course begins with a pair of open test sessions on Friday, Oct. 4, followed by practice and qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 5. The weekend culminates with the 30-lap, 75-minute race on Sunday, Oct. 6. Coverage will be livestreamed via SpeedTourTV.com and the SpeedTourTV page on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the TA2 division of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six, professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, please visit SilverHareRacing.com.