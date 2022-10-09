Runner-Up Result for TeamSLR’s Connor Mosack at VIR

Teammate Chris Liesfeld Delivers Top-15 Finish

Overview:

Date: Oct. 8, 2022

Event: Mission Foods VIR SpeedFest (Round 11 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: TA2

Location: Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Alton

Layout: 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course

Format: 30 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-60s

Race Winner: Brent Crews of Nitro Motorsports

TeamSLR:

● Connor Mosack – Started 1st, Finished 2nd (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

● Chris Liesfeld – Started 24th, Finished 15th (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

Note: Mosack scored the pole for the TA2 race at VIR. It was his series-leading fifth pole of the season and his second in a row.

Connor Mosack, Driver No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

“I felt like the guys did a really good job getting our Open Eyes/Nic Taylor car up to speed. It was really good in qualifying. I was a little worried about how our long-run speed was going to be, but I felt like it was there in the race and I was just riding along once we got the lead. I thought we were in a really good position when that last caution came out with just six or seven to go. We fired off good and I thought we were in a good spot, but it just didn’t work out. I think we have the speed to win this next race and, hopefully, win the championship.”

Chris Liesfeld, Driver No. 96 Fields Racing/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“I struggled a little bit even though this is a track I’m familiar with. Nonetheless, I had a great race with Tom Sheehan. We swapped positions a couple of times in the race, but we kept it clean and that’s the way to do it. I had a good time doing that.”

Next Up:

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli heads to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, for its season finale Nov. 4-6. The Austin SpeedTour on the 3.46-mile, 20-turn road course begins with a pair of open test sessions on Friday, Oct. 4, followed by practice and qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 5. The weekend culminates with the 30-lap, 75-minute race on Sunday, Oct. 6. Coverage will be livestreamed via SpeedTourTV.com and the SpeedTourTV page on YouTube.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.