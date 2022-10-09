Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Ty Dillon, No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 28th

FINISH: 25th

POINTS: 28th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really disappointed in the way that our race ended today in Charlotte. We ran clean all race and had a chance at stealing a really good finish, but I ran off track and put us in a bad position. Frustrated, but with the end of the race being so hectic, I feel like it was bound to happen. I’m thankful to QuickChek for the support and to my guys for sticking with it. We’ll head to Las Vegas and hope to rebound next weekend!”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 26th

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good FOCUSfactor Chevy today and we were on track to get another top 10 finish, but just barely missed it after contact on the closing laps. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and the team made the right changes all race to get our handling better and put us in position for a strong run and finish. We’ll keep building and head to Las Vegas next week to a track I enjoy, and try to get us another win.”

