Hard Charger Showing at VIR Puts Sheehan Back on Track

Alton, VIRGINIA – October 10, 2022 – A challenging season for ‘Ironman’ Tom Sheehan took on a positive note at Virginia International Raceway for Round 11 of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Championships. The vastly experienced New Hampshire wheelman climbed an impressive 13 spots to earn the TA2 Bassett Wheels Hard Charger Award. The LTK Mustang finished the TA2 race at the Virginia race track in P12 from a P25 starting spot in the 38-car field.

The team made some changes after qualifying to the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang that paid dividends. When the green flag dropped for the race, Tom soon made his presence felt and quickly passed numerous rivals to climb into the mid- pack.

While the field closed up during two full-course cautions, Tom was able to pick off a couple more rivals to improve his position before the checkered flag. This registered one of his better results in what’s been a character-building season.

Stoic could be Tom’s middle name and he was resilient when we spoke to him after the race, although he did raise a definite question mark over his participation in the season finale at COTA. The Damon Racing team has done a huge amount of work on the car but it remains to be seen whether that progress will continue in Texas next month.

“It was a pretty rough weekend, but it came out well and all-in-all it was probably one of our better finishes of the year, so we’ll take it,” said Tom after pulling off his race helmet.

“I didn’t have a great start the first couple of days but turned it around in the race and we picked up a few spots. We’re not currently going to go down to Austin. We have a couple of weeks to figure it out but the plan was not to go down.”

“The team did a great job. We didn’t get into any trouble on our own. Great racing all-around by the cars I was racing. There were lots of close battles, fun day! We fired off pretty decently and were working on a top ten – only to be drilled by a lap car. That sort of ended our charge and I was fortunate to bring it home. Mike Cope builds a tough car. My guys, Jamie, Jeff, Matt, Steven, and Peter working extra hard, we didn’t give up. I am proud of my team.”

TV Broadcast:

TA2 – Oct 12, 7:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – Oct 13, 12:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA/XGT/SGT/GT – Oct 13, 8:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA/XGT/SGT/GT (Encore Presentation) – Oct 14, 12:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!