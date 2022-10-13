Petty GMS Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Lucky29 Liquors Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas dating back to 2017. Included on his stat sheet are three Top-20 finishes, including a personal best of 10th place during the second race of the 2020 season. Earlier this year back in March, the veteran finished in 20th position.

In seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has earned one pole (2014), and three Top-10 results including last year’s fall race, where he led 17 laps. Dillon also won the pole in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event back in 2013, and finished inside the Top-10 in both of his series starts at the speedway, with a best result of fourth place.

Feeling Lucky: Petty GMS welcomes a new partner in Lucky29 Liquors to the No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend. More specifically, Dillon will be promoting the brand’s “Casino Edition” vodka, one of the best-selling products in their lineup of spirits. With a fitting name for the market, Ty Dillon looks to have luck on his side as he aims for his second Top-10 finish of the season.

About Lucky29 Liquors: Founded in 2018, Lucky29 Liquors is based in Napa Valley, CA and brings an unprecedented number of premium spirits under one brand, all created with their proprietary distillation and filtering techniques. According to the brand, Lucky29 is inspired by and founded on luck and the different ways our lives are enriched by the many forms that luck can take. Crafted with Lucky29’s proprietary distillation & bottling process, each of our spirits embodies an element of the good fortune we all hope to experience in life: Good Health, Financial Security, and Long term Friendships, just to name a few. We believe the Lucky29 brand offers more than a coincidental pathway of good fortune to our consumers. It provides an enhancement of those characteristics that make our spirits one of a kind. We believe that each bottle we produce represents an element of the good fortune we experience which is why we are including one of 29 unique statements and symbols of good luck on every bottle. Do You Feel Lucky? Come visit us at lucky29liquors.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at the Las Vegas. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on returning to LVMS:

“I really like the racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway provides. The place is fast, but it allows us drivers to search around for grip as the run progresses. I feel like the track suits my driving style, and we’ve been lucky to have found some success there throughout the years. In the spring, we had a decently fast No. 42 Camaro, but our intermediate program has improved a lot since then, so I’m excited to see what we can make of our return this weekend.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: With four races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, teams return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for their second stop at the 1.5-mile track.

Erik Jones will make his 11-career Cup Series start at the track where he has three top-10 finishes with a best finish of eighth on two occasions (Spring 2018 and Fall 2020). Earlier this season the No. 43 team started the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 23rd position and looked poised for a strong finish before a late-race accident took the team out of contention and relegated the FOCUSfactor team to a 31st-place finish.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has two starts with a best finish of third (2016) and seven laps led. In the Truck Series, Jones has one win (2014) where he led 19 laps on his way to victory lane.

Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: “Las Vegas is a track that was pretty good to us earlier this year as far as our speed. I thought we had probably a top three car but had some issues throughout the day that kept us further back in the field. We drove through the field a couple of times and ended up towards the front at the end. I made a mistake and got myself in the wall and got us a DNF at the end of the day. That was early in the season, and I think we’ve gotten our cars even better since then and I’ve learned a lot since then as a driver with this car and what it wants. I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas and see if we have similar speed and can have another solid run.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

