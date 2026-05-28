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NASCAR releases penalty report following Memorial Day race weekend at Charlotte

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

NASCAR released the penalty report following this past weekend’s triple-header weekend of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27.

In the Cup Series division, Ian Schulz and Deiontae Jones, crew members of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, have been suspended for the upcoming two Cup Series events. The penalty report specifies that they were both found to have violated Sections 8.8.10.4.A&D of the NASCAR Rule Book. This refers to the loss/separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during an event.

During this past Sunday’s Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 event at Charlotte, Katherine Legge, who was driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet entry, had a right-front wheel that detached from her entry on Lap 209. It happened as she was trying to navigate her way to pit road from the apron in Turns 3 and 4.

Legge, who earlier made history in becoming the first female competitor to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, finished 31st in the 39-car field during the latter event, 11 laps down. Daniel Suarez and Spire Motorsports would win the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 event, which was shortened by 27 laps of its scheduled distance due to inclement weather.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division, Michael Roberts, the penalty report specified that a crew member for the No. 9 JR Motorsports (JRM) Chevrolet Camaro entry has been issued a one-race suspension. It states that the team violated Sections 8.8.10.4a & 10.5.2.5g in the rule book. It pertains to safety violations with tires and wheels, and lug nut(s) not properly secured. During the post-race inspection process, the No. 9 JRM entry had two missing lug nuts. The entry was piloted to Victory Lane by Ross Chastain this past Saturday evening amid a rain-shortened event.

Lastly, the penalty report noted that Evanna Howell, a senior account manager at 23XI Racing, has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR after violating Section 4.4 A, which involves the behavioral section of the rule book.

There were no penalties levied towards any competitors or teams from Sunday’s rain-postponed/shortened Craftsman Truck Series event at Charlotte that was won by Front Row Motorsports driver, Layne Riggs.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Cup Series divisions all return to action for a triple-header weekend of racing at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Truck Series commences the weekend with the Allegiance 200 on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series follows suit with the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 on Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

The Cup Series caps off the weekend with the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway Weekend Schedule
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