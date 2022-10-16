Petty GMS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Lucky29 Liquors Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 33rd

FINISH: 33rd

POINTS: 28th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good day in Las Vegas and were on our way to a strong run, but made contact with the wall late in the race and broke something in the suspension that ended our day early. Thanks to Lucky29 Liquors for coming on board this weekend, wish we could have gotten them a better finish, but appreciate their support and look forward to the next one!”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 22nd

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good, uneventful day in Las Vegas with another solid top-10 finish. We had speed all weekend, didn’t qualify where we wanted, but were able to adjust on our FOCUSfactor Chevy all race to improve throughout the day. We were there at the end, just needed a little more to get up front and be in the mix for the win. We’ll head to Homestead next weekend where I feel like we made gains at the test a few weeks ago and see what we can do.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.