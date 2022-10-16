Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas

STEWART-HAAS RACING

South Point 400

Date: Oct. 16, 2022

Event: South Point 400 (Round 33 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

SHR Race Finish:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 16th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 13th, Finished 12th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 23rd, Finished 18th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 24th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (6th with 4,042 points, nine points below Championship 4 cutoff)

● Kevin Harvick (16th with 2,035 points)

● Aric Almirola (20th with 704 points)

● Cole Custer (26th with 517 points)

Playoff Standings (with two races to go before Championship 4):

Joey Logano (4,084 points) 1 win Ross Chastain (4,063 points) +18 Chase Elliott (4,062 points) +17 Denny Hamlin (4,051 points) +6 William Byron (4,045 points) -6 Chase Briscoe (4,042 points) -9 Ryan Blaney (4,040 points) -11 Christopher Bell (4,028 points) -23

SHR Notes:

● Briscoe earned his fifth top-five of the season and his first top-five in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas.

● Briscoe’s fourth-place result bettered his previous best finish at Las Vegas – 14th, earned last September.

● This was Briscoe’s eighth top-10 this season and his fourth straight. He finished fifth Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, 10th Oct. 2 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and ninth last Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

● Briscoe led once for six laps – his first laps led at Las Vegas.

● This was Harvick’s third straight top-15 at Las Vegas. He finished ninth in September 2021 and 12th this past March.

● Harvick finished seventh in Stage 2 to earn four bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the South Point 400 to score his milestone 30th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Las Vegas. His margin over second-place Ross Chastain was .817 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 719th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its eighth of the season.

● This was Ford’s series-leading 14th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas. It won its first race at the track on March 1, 1998 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 42 laps.

● All but 11 of the 36 drivers in the South Point 400 finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“We weren’t the greatest at the start of the race and, obviously, it didn’t really matter there at the end. We put ourselves in position and, when I was running second and Justin (Haley) was in the lead, I wish that that run would’ve gone to the end. I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires. On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done. The 31 (Haley) stalled me out and let Ross (Chastain) put us three wide, which put me in a really bad spot into (turn) three. When you give up the lead, you’re kind of just stuck. Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would’ve been able to hold them off, but I would’ve felt better about it if I had the opportunity. We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do, but we still have a chance. We’re running the best we have all year long, and that is about all you can ask for.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is the eighth race of the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs and the second race in the Round of 8. The Dixie Vodka 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.