Toyota driver Fredric Aasbo wins third Formula DRIFT championship

IRWINDALE, Calif. (October 15, 2022) – Toyota’s Fredric Aasbo drifted his way to his third career, and second consecutive, Formula DRIFT (FD) championship on Saturday evening at California’s Irwindale Speedway aboard his Toyota GR Supra. In addition to winning the title last season, the Norwegian earned the championship in 2015.

Aasbo started the season with a final four appearance in Long Beach, before scoring the victory in Atlanta. He added podium finishes in Orlando and Grantsville, Utah, before clinching the title with a Round of 16 victory at Irwindale Speedway.

Additionally, Toyota earned its eighth Auto Cup due to the success of Toyota’s four drivers – Aasbo, Ryan Tuerck, Ken Gushi and Jhonnattan Castro – this season. Toyota’s drivers drove three different Toyota models – Toyota GR Supra, Toyota GR Corolla Hatchback and the Toyota GR 86 – to race wins this season.

“Fredric continues to excel in Formula DRIFT competition, and we couldn’t be prouder to help him celebrate this latest achievement,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Team Toyota had an incredible DRIFT season across the board with many firsts achieved and we look forward to continuing to earn race wins and titles in the seasons to come.”

Toyota has competed in FD since 2008 when Scion entered the series. This is the second driver’s championship for the Toyota nameplate. Previously, Aasbo drove a Scion tC to the title in 2015. Toyota won the Auto Cup with Scion from 2014-2016 before earning the championship with Toyota in 2017-2019 and 2021-2022.

