Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Razzle Dazzle Grapes for Darlington Throwback Weekend

Third-Generation Racer to Showcase First NASCAR Regional Touring Series Victory

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2024) – Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie have partnered with DLJ Produce, via its Razzle Dazzle brand of grapes, to commemorate LaJoie’s first ARCA Menard’s Series East victory with a special look for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

LaJoie’s No. 7 Razzle Dazzle Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will showcase a similar paint scheme to the one he raced to his first career NASCAR Regional Touring Series win, coming on June 2, 2012 in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 150 at historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Concord, N.C., native went on to win four more ARCA Menard’s Series East (formerly K&N Pro Series East) races in 2012 driving his family-owned No. 07 machine.

“It’s always fun when we can bring a new partner to the track and introduce them to the sport,” said LaJoie. “I really appreciate the team at Razzle Dazzle for being willing to participate in Darlington’s initiative and help us throw it back to my first NASCAR win at Bowman Gray. Our Razzle Dazzle Chevy Camaro looks awesome and we’re going to work our tails off to have a great day on the race track.”

DLJ Produce, through its Razzle Dazzle brand, has become synonymous with quality and trust in the Fresh Produce industry. With decades of experience, DLJ Produce has consistently delivered the finest produce, nurturing strong partnerships with local and international growers, and upholding uncompromising standards of excellence.

Razzle Dazzle table grapes are meticulously grown and harvested to ensure a premium taste experience. Each grape is carefully selected for its natural sweetness, offering a burst of flavor in every bite. From classic favorites to unique varieties, Razzle Dazzle brings a spectrum of taste and color to consumers’ plates, elevating every moment with its brilliance.

“Partnering with Spire Motorsports under our Razzle Dazzle brand is a thrilling extension of our commitment to excellence and community engagement,” said Bill Coombs, President/CEO DLJ Produce. “Just as we strive to deliver the finest produce to our customers, we’re excited to see Corey Lajoie bring the brilliance of Razzle Dazzle to the exhilarating world of the NASCAR Cup Series, enriching experiences for fans nationwide.”

LaJoie has 12 previous NCS starts at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” dating to 2017 and has logged one top 15 and six top-25 finishes, completing just shy of 92 percent of the laps contested over that span.

The 32-year-old father of two recorded a team- and venue-best 15th-place finish in the 2021 Southern 500. In the series most recent visit to Darlington Raceway, LaJoie started and finished 22nd.

The Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 12, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 13th of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About DLJ Produce …

As a responsible corporate citizen, DLJ Produce is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through sustainable farming practices, reducing environmental impact, and actively supporting local initiatives, DLJ Produce enriches lives and fosters a stronger connection between consumers and their source of nourishment. DLJ Produce is at the forefront of innovation, constantly seeking new ways to improve quality and streamline operations. By embracing sustainable farming methods and investing in cutting-edge technology, DLJ Produce ensures that every product delivered is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

DLJ Produce prioritizes its customers at every stage of its operations. From sourcing the finest produce to ensuring timely delivery and providing exceptional service, DLJ Produce is dedicated to meeting the needs and exceeding the expectations of its customers. With a commitment to quality, freshness, and satisfaction, DLJ Produce builds lasting relationships with its customers, empowering them to enjoy the best nature has to offer with confidence and trust.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.