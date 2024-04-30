Harrison and Doyle Team Up to Take On Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America AM Championship

(Indianapolis, Ind.) April 30, 2024 — Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison announced today plans to co-pilot the No. 10 DEX Imaging Huracán for the remainder of the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North America Championship season. Within the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) stable of four LST Huracán entries, supported by Lamborghini Palm Beach, the duo has big plans to make their mark in the fiercely competitive AM class.

“I think this is a perfect pairing,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Principal. “Ashton is a great choice and part of our family. Ashton brings a lot of experience in Super Trofeo as well as climbing the ladder in these series. Graham and I think that this is a great next step for him as well. Both Graham and Ashton are committed to sportscar racing, and endurance racing specifically, and working together as teammates will support their continued growth as drivers.”

After recently serving as the Rolex 24 At Daytona co-driver in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, Harrison will make her return to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship alongside GTD teammate, Doyle.

“I’m really excited to join Graham and WTRAndretti for the reminder of the LST season in the No. 10 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Super Trofeo,” said Ashton Harrison, co-driver of the No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST. “I enjoyed sharing a car with Graham at Daytona this year and am so thrilled to go racing full-time him with a goal of many podiums and wins for the remainder of the LST season and World Finals. Thank you to the Doyles and Graham for the opportunity to join his LST program and I look forward to a great season!”

Harrison previously competed in a four-year stint the LST North America Championship with WTRAndretti, where she became the first female to win a Lamborghini World Finals race (2019). Prior to her return in the LST North America Championship, Harrison broadened her experience in sportscar racing after competing as a GTD category co-driver in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in 2023 as well as earning Vice Champion honors in the PRO class of the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Championship.

“I’m eagerly anticipating working with Ashton again,” said Graham Doyle, co-driver of the No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST. “Over the past year, notably at the Rolex 24, Ashton and I have not only collaborated positively but also pushed each other to excel on the track. Continuing as teammates for the rest of the Super Trofeo season will enhance our partnership and team dynamics. This new chapter marks the beginning of an exciting journey together.”

In 2024, Doyle stepped up to the AM class in the series in his No. 10 DEX Imaging LST as well as expanded his sportscar racing resume as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup co-driver in the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series. In his rookie debut last season in the LB Cup Class, the 18-year-old was able to contend for podiums straight out of the box and went on to win four races, four poles and eight podiums on his way to become the 2023 Vice Champion in the LB Cup category. Doyle also received 2023 World Finals accolades with a LB Cup race win at Vallelunga.

Doyle and Harrison will begin their journey as co-drivers at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, for Rounds 3 and 4 of the LST North America Championship on May 11-12, 2024. The doubleheader will be broadcast with each 50-minute race featured on Peacock with Race 1 set for 8:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. ET) on Saturday, May 11, followed by Race 2 at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT) on Sunday, May 12.

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Global (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, WTRAndretti fields a two-car GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2.

For more information on WTRAndretti’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship include DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Lamborghini Palm Beach.