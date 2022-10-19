Tire Pros Rejoins JR Motorsports with Partnership Extension in 2023

North Carolina-Based Company Backs Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevy for Nine NXS Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2022) – JR Motorsports announced today the return of Tire Pros to the organization in 2023 with an extension featuring nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races as primary partner with driver Josh Berry and associate placement in the remaining 24 events. Building off a successful two-season stint, Tire Pros and Berry will compete together for a third consecutive season with the No. 8 Chevrolet.

“Greg (Bell, Tire Pros president) and the team over at Tire Pros are a huge reason I’m able to drive in the Xfinity Series,” said Berry, a native of Hendersonville, Tenn. “They took a chance on me in 2021 and for that I am forever thankful. We had a great first year together and were able to follow that up by putting the Tire Pros Chevrolet into Victory Lane at Dover. I can’t wait to continue that success in 2023.”

Headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire dealers. Uniting over 600 locations under a shared national brand, Tire Pros provides a broad suite of specialized tools and resources to help franchisees drive consumers to their stores, enhance operations and maximize profitability. Additionally, the company is backed by the power of American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers to the replacement tire market with more than 130 distribution centers and over 80,000 customers across North America.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for the 2023 season,” said Greg Bell, Tire Pros president. “Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Josh have been great partners and we are looking forward to continuing the growth and success we’ve had together. We can’t wait for Josh to be competing in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next month and look forward to cheering him on there, and throughout next year.”

Berry’s having a banner year alongside Tire Pros in 2022, earning three wins, 11 top fives, 20 top 10s and a berth in the NXS Playoffs. At Dover Motor Speedway earlier this season, Berry led 55 laps behind the wheel of the Tire Pros Camaro en route to his fourth career win and second consecutive year with multiple victories. Currently, Berry is in the thick of the championship hunt as the first of four drivers to qualify for the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway next month.

Specific races and a paint scheme unveil for the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet will come at a later date.

ABOUT TIRE PROS:

Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire and automotive service dealers with over 600 locations across the United States. All Tire Pros locations offer unparalleled customer service including 24/7 roadside assistance, nationwide tire and service warranties, and flexible financing options to benefit any customer in need. Each store offers more than just tires, focusing on unique services that fit their customer’s lifestyles. Ranked in Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500, Tire Pros takes on the challenge of the everchanging automotive industry to build a smarter future for Tire Pros dealers and customers. For more information, please visit www.tirepros.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.