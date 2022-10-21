Trucking Industry’s Transportation Challenges

It’s no secret that semis help keep the world up and running. In fact, reports show that big rigs transport at least 70 percent of goods these days. Without the trucking industry, store shelves would be bare, and people would be facing quite a few hardships. Of course, the trucking industry is dealing with a range of hardships of its own right now as well. Truckers are struggling to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers.

Exploring Challenges in the Trucking Industry

Those on the outside looking in may not be immediately aware of all the struggles currently plaguing the trucking sector. It’s undergoing continual changes. Though some of those changes are meant to improve matters for the industry, they’re also creating an array of problems. At the same time, they’re potentially driving up the cost of insurance for a semi truck and even making coverage more difficult to acquire.

Stringent Drive Time Regulations

Strict regulations are among the most significant hurdles in the trucking industry. Drivers are held to exacting standards when it comes to hours of service and rest periods. Those regulations are designed to foster drivers’ health and the safety of others on the roads. Though the regulations are essential, they can also cause numerous delays.

In the old days, drivers could sometimes get away with doctoring their log books. Today, though, that’s not quite the case. Modern truckers are required to use electronic logging devices. Those devices keep track of drive times and other factors to ensure drivers adhere to regulations. As is the case with all technology, though, they pose problems.

Driver Shortage

Additionally, the trucking industry is experiencing a significant shortage of drivers. According to a recent report from the American Trucking Associations, there’s currently a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That figure is expected to double within the next few years. Efforts are underway to draw new drivers to the industry, but it has been a slow process.

To make matters even more complicated, those who are interested in acquiring their CDLs face numerous hardships. Becoming a commercial driver is notoriously difficult. Even people who are more than capable of driving a semi safely and effectively may fail their driving tests.

DMV testers have been known to fail prospects before they even get to prove their knowledge and driving abilities. They’ve been failed for simple factors like not touching air conditioning vents during their pre-trip inspections or failing to check their seat belts for frayed edges. Because of that, countless capable and experienced drivers are being turned away.

At the same time, those who pass their driving tests must pass annual DOT physicals to retain their CDLs. Common medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes can render even the most competent drivers ineligible for a commercial driver’s license. Many people who could have a hand in mitigating the shortage are being denied their CDLs as a result.

Traffic Accidents

Traffic accidents are also posing problems for the trucking industry. Countless people fail to observe the rules of the road, placing themselves and truck drivers in danger. In many cases, even if the driver of a passenger vehicle is at fault in a trucking accident, the truck driver is the one who is ultimately held responsible. That’s driving up the costs of operation for trucking companies and causing undue struggles for drivers.

Looking Ahead

Those are some of the challenges the trucking industry is currently facing. They’re expected to grow even more problematic in the years to come. Many industry experts insist regulations, consistency in testing requirements, and other changes will have to take place to mitigate those issues. When that happens, the trucking sector may begin to function more smoothly.