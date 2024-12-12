Wright Motorsports Unveils 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Championship Roster

BATAVIA, Ohio, (December 12, 2024) – Celebrating 25 years of excellence, Wright Motorsports is proud to announce its entry into the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The team will field the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R with the dynamic duo of Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer returning as full-season drivers, joined by endurance specialists Tom Sargent and Ayhancan Güven.

“It’s a pleasure to have Adam and Elliott back for another season,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Their growth during their first IMSA WeatherTech season was remarkable, and they brought a great deal of energy to the team. Their victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway proved they have what it takes to excel in this highly competitive class, and we’re excited to build on that success in 2025.”

Adelson and Skeer showcased undeniable chemistry in their 2024 campaign, earning their first GTD-class podium at the grueling Twelve Hours of Sebring. They followed it with another third-place finish at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca before clinching their maiden WeatherTech victory at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The iconic road course also served as the location where they later secured the championship title together with Wright in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America championship. This year, they continue competing together for a full season in WeatherTech, racing in the 11-race championship.

Joining Adelson and Skeer for the Michelin Endurance Cup events, Tom Sargent brings a wealth of talent and a proven track record. The Australian driver progressed through karting and Formula Ford before entering North American sports car racing. A race winner in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge America series, Sargent will bolster the team’s efforts in endurance competition.

Rounding out the roster, Ayhancan Güven will join the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The 26-year-old Turkish driver began his motorsport journey in karting before transitioning to sim racing and earning a place as a Porsche Junior driver in 2019. Güven holds multiple titles, including championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup France, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux, and the Asian Le Mans Series. The Rolex 24 will mark his debut with Wright Motorsports.

The 2025 season launches with the Roar Before the 24 on January 17, the official pre-season test for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona, the longest race on the calendar, follows on January 25-26. For more information, visit IMSA.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

Coming into Daytona this year for the second time is a totally different feeling. Last year, we had no idea what to expect during the IMSA season, but we quickly found that the preparation we did was paying off. This year we actually know what to expect and can rely on that experience to try and bring home even better results. Aside from that, I’m beyond excited to be racing with Tom and Ayancan, who are both exceptional talents. We may have one of the youngest driver lineups in the field, but with that comes plenty of motivation and hunger for success on track.

Elliott Skeer

I’m thrilled to be back racing with Adam again and building on the incredible chemistry we’ve developed on and off the track. This season, we’re ready to give it a proper championship fight and push ourselves to a new level. I’m equally excited to welcome Tom to the team and help him get up to speed in IMSA. Ayhancan is a fantastic pick for the lineup, and his experience in the car will be a huge asset for Daytona. Together, we’re poised for an amazing year, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish!

Tom Sargent

To say I am excited to be driving in the #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche in the IMSA WeatherTech series is an understatement. Making my IMSA debut, and with such a well-established and successful team, is my dream start to this championship. To be able to partner with Adam and Elliot for the endurance rounds, and for them to put their confidence in me to do my side of the job is extremely encouraging for the work I have put in to get here.

Ayhancan Guven

I’m excited to join Wright Motorsports for my Rolex 24 At Daytona debut. It’s the best way to start the new motorsport year. With the team and lineup, we have, we should definitely aim for the class win. I can’t wait to meet and work together with the crew towards a successful weekend.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.