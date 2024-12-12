NAPA NAMED OFFICIAL AUTO PARTS STORE OF NHRA IN FIRST-TIME PARTNERSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2024) – For the first time ever, NAPA will team up with NHRA as an official partner, becoming the “Official Auto Parts Store of NHRA” as part of an exciting multi-year agreement.

NHRA and NAPA officials announced the long-term partnership today, which is set to begin with the 2025 season in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

NAPA has a long and storied history in NHRA drag racing. Since 2008, NAPA has been the primary sponsor on the 11,000-horsepower Funny Car of three-time world champion Ron Capps. This partnership with Capps, the standout driver, 76-time event winner and 152-time finalist will continue, as NAPA looks to strengthen an already impressive footprint in the NHRA drag racing.

As part of the partnership, NAPA will also become a presenting sponsor of the NHRA Youth and Education Services (YES) program. The NHRA YES Program is the only full-time education initiative in motorsports, offering quality educational content and activities for schools and youth organizations nationwide. It invites students to NHRA national events to see firsthand the career opportunities within the motorsports field.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with NHRA and become the ‘Official Auto Parts Store of NHRA.’ This multi-year agreement underscores our commitment to the sport and our dedication to supporting the next generation of automotive enthusiasts and professionals through the NHRA YES Program,” said Emily Schneider, Senior Director of Marketing at NAPA Auto Parts. “We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Ron Capps and the entire NHRA community, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

As part of the program, which brings thousands of students to the track each year, NAPA will look to showcase how S.T.E.M. education is applied in career in the automotive area, focusing on attracting a new generation of technicians to America’s largest network of parts and care, with nearly 6,000 Auto Parts stores and over 16,000 Auto Care centers across the country.

Along with prominent track signage and displays at each of the 20 NHRA national events, NAPA’s Carlyle Tools brand will be on display in the midway at 15 races during the 2025 campaign. The season begins March 6-9 with the 56th annual NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone at NHRA to announce this first-ever partnership with NAPA,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “They’ve been tremendous partners with Ron and his Funny Car team for so many years and it’s a huge thrill to now add them as the ‘Official Auto Parts Store of NHRA.’ They have continually showcased an incredible passion and commitment to motorsports, and we look forward continuing to grow this relationship and seeing the impact they can also have as part of our YES Program.”

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on NAPA, please visit www.napaonline.com.

About NAPA

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 16,000 auto care and collision centers in the U.S., NAPA has America’s largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.