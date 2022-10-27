Kris Wright NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes: Martinsville Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Dead On Tools 250

Date: Saturday, October 29

Venue: Martinsville Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Track Description: .526-mile(s)

Race: 131.5 miles / 250 laps

F.N.B. Corporation … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, continues the partnership with Kris Wright this weekend at the historic .526-mile Martinsville Speedway, on the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) for his debut in NASCAR national series competition.

The Paperclip Review … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series track debut at the Martinsville Speedway. Because of its small size, tight corners and unique shape, Martinsville Speedway is described most often as a paperclip. Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021. The Pittsburgh, Pa.,- native has two starts at the Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Short Track Stats: In one NASCAR Xfinity Series start on a short track (less than one mile in length), Kris Wright has an average starting spot of 34.0 and an average finish of 25.0 on short track racetracks.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on short tracks.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Martinsville Speedway:

“I am excited to be back at the Martinsville Speedway for the second time this season, but this time it will be in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I am looking forward to being behind-the-wheel of the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro for some short-track racing – and to eat a few hot dogs, too.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History at the Martinsville Speedway … The organization posted a team-best 18th-place with driver Brandon Brown on October 31, 2020. The four previous starts at the Martinsville Speedway have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 16.3 and an average finish of 28.8. Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 141 starts with five drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 20.0 and an average finishing position of 19.8.



Catch the Action … The Dead On Tools 250 at the Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on NBC on Saturday, October 29 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 p.m. (ET). The NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for the practice session on Friday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. (ET) followed by qualifying at 4:35 p.m. (ET) on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.