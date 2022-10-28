Signs and Symptoms of Water in Your Diesel Tanks

Diesel that’s contaminated with water won’t just affect your vehicle’s performance, it can do serious damage to your engine. If you’d like to avoid costly repair bills then an experienced mobile diesel mechanic Brisbane wide can help you out with testing and maintenance to keep water out of your diesel tanks. A professional technician will have the tools and diagnostic equipment to easily spot water contamination and address the cause before it can ruin the engine. Even if you’re staying on top of your regular maintenance schedule, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the signs and symptoms of water contamination in your diesel tanks.

Why Does Water Collect in Diesel Tanks?

Water and diesel are a bad mix. While it’s common to find them together, excessive amounts of water will eventually cause major engine damage. There are three common sources of water in diesel tanks:

Handling issues. Diesel is hygroscopic, meaning it holds onto large amounts of water. The result is that water is often found in diesel tanks – including the ones at your local service station. Because of this, it’s possible to introduce diesel into your own vehicle when refilling from contaminated storage tanks. Fuel tank leaks. Small leaks in the diesel tank, fuel filler cap or fuel filler neck can allow water to enter the tank. Simple washing or rain can contaminate the fuel and cause major problems for your engine. Condensation. Unlike petrol, diesel is a very stable fuel source that produces relatively low amounts of vapour. This creates a unique problem in diesel tanks. The lack of vapour means that tanks often contain large amounts of air. As the ambient temperature changes, the tank draws in humid air and moisture condensates on the inside of the tank walls. Eventually, this condensation process can result in large buildups of water in your diesel tanks.

Symptoms of Water in Diesel

Small amounts of water in your diesel tank is common and it won’t cause immediate problems. In most cases, your water separator will take care of the issue before it can do any damage to the tank or engine. However, large amounts of water in the tank creates an environment that allows diesel-eating bacteria to thrive. The water will also cause the tank to rust, and these issues work together to contaminate the fuel and ruin major engine components. Persistent corrosion in diesel tanks will eventually destroy your fuel pumps and injectors, and it can even cause water damage to core engine components. In the worst case, you could find yourself rebuilding both the engine and your fuel system.

There are a few key signs that there is excessive amounts of water in your diesel tanks:

A noticeable loss of engine power

Trouble starting the engine

Uneven idle speeds

Lag when accelerating

Strange exhaust colours like white smoke

How to Check for Water in Your Diesel

Water in your diesel tanks can quickly cause large amounts of damage. A mobile diesel mechanic Brisbane wide will be equipped with tools that make it easy for them to diagnose the presence of water in your tanks. In between service appointments, there are a few simple ways to check for water in your diesel supply:

Check the water separator. Most diesel vehicles feature a water separator as standard. It’s easy to keep an eye on the separator in between services to ensure that it’s not collecting excessive amounts of water.

Most diesel vehicles feature a water separator as standard. It’s easy to keep an eye on the separator in between services to ensure that it’s not collecting excessive amounts of water. Inspect the fuel in the tanks. The simplest way to check for water in your diesel is to open up the fuel tanks and take a look. Water contamination causes microbes and algae to grow in the tank. These contaminants are visible and they produce a foul smell.

The simplest way to check for water in your diesel is to open up the fuel tanks and take a look. Water contamination causes microbes and algae to grow in the tank. These contaminants are visible and they produce a foul smell. Take a sample of fuel. Check the colour of a small sample of diesel from your tank. Diesel is supposed to be a clear, amber colour (although some manufacturers dye their diesel). Diesel becomes cloudy or noticeably darker when there’s excessive amounts of water in the system.

Check the colour of a small sample of diesel from your tank. Diesel is supposed to be a clear, amber colour (although some manufacturers dye their diesel). Diesel becomes cloudy or noticeably darker when there’s excessive amounts of water in the system. Use water testing chemicals. Professional diesel mechanics often use specialty products that detect the presence of water in fuel. These tests react with water to give your mechanic a definite indicator that the fuel is contaminated.

If you’re experiencing the symptoms of contaminated fuel or if you notice issues when performing the checks we listed above, it’s time to talk to your mechanic. Water in your diesel tanks can rapidly turn from a minor problem to major destruction, and seeking expert help is the best way to avoid costly repair bills!