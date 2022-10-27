Skip Barber Racing School Returns to Sonoma Raceway

World famous road course expands programming with legendary racing school

SONOMA, Calif. (October 27, 2022) –Starting this November, Skip Barber Racing School will once again run best in class racing and driving programs at the iconic Sonoma Raceway. Over 30 dates will be offered during the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the historic road course, one of the program’s preferred west coast locations.

Skip Barber Racing School’s full complement of racing and driving schools will be offered at Sonoma Raceway. Their racing school programs will feature the 1 Day Racing School, 3 Day Racing School, and their 2 Day Advanced Race Licensing School and will be available in both their cutting-edge Mygale Formula 4 open-wheel cars and their Mustang GT fleet. In addition to the racing schools, the Hagerty Driving Academy powered by Skip Barber Racing School will give drivers of all experience levels the chance to hone their driving skills to make them safer, more secure drivers on the highway.

“We are pleased to welcome a world-class instruction-based driving program partner like Skip Barber Racing School to our facility,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president, and general manager at Sonoma Raceway. “These programs will round out the great on-track experiences we already offer and provide even more variety in programming to our clients and fans.”

Sonoma Raceway will continue to offer top-level curated group and corporate driving experiences and continue to service the robust karting community with instruction programs and sanctioned events at the longest outdoor kart track in California.

“We are so glad to partner with Sonoma Raceway to bring the Skip Barber legendary curriculum to even more passionate racers and drivers,” said Dan DeMonte, CMO. Sonoma Raceway is one of the premier road courses in North America, and our programs there will provide an exhilarating experience for all participants.”

Information on all of the programs offered at Sonoma Raceway can be found at sonomaraceway.com/experiences/driving-experiences/

Sonoma Raceway is considered a gem in the road course community for schools, experiences and races not only for the track itself but also for its idyllic wine country location and proximity to San Francisco. It is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity ranging from experiential and instructional programs to track days, scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.

About Skip Barber Racing School

With international racing experience, celebrated skill, and the firm belief that competitive race car driving was teachable, Skip Barber founded his legendary racing school in 1975. Since that first class, over 400,000 students have become racers and champions.

Today, we are the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America. We operate the Skip Barber Formula Race Series, field championship race teams in TC and TC America, create innovative OEM programs that elevate the finest automotive marques, and produce corporate programs that build teamwork and recognize outstanding achievement.

No experience rivals the Skip Barber Racing School. For more information on our programs, call us at 866-932-1949 or visit us online at skipbarber.com.