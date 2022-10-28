Toyota: Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has launched an updated GR Supra GT4 race car for the 2023 season which delivers enhanced braking, handling and engine performance.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has extensively utilised customer and driver feedback to improve the dedicated race car, which is already a champion in three regions, Japan, the United States and Europe, and has earned over 100 podium finishes.

Since its first full racing season in 2020, more than 50 GR Supra GT4 cars have participated in races around the world, and customers have earned victories in 11 national and international GT4 championships. In August this year, the car celebrated its 50th class win in a major championship(1).

But competition within the popular GT4 category is intense and development of the GR Supra GT4 has continued with an EVO update for the coming season, to ensure TOYOTA GAZOO Racing customers can continue to achieve top results in the future.

At events around the world since the car’s launch, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineers have provided track support to customer teams and drivers, who delivered valuable insights which are only possible via the pressure of on-track competition.

User feedback and requests have flowed directly into the development of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, which follows TOYOTA’s commitment to continuous improvement and building ever-better motorsports-bred cars for customers.

In response to constructive customer feedback and the results of detailed evaluations, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing development engineers focused their efforts on three key areas: brakes, handling and engine.

Thanks to an improved brake system design, new ABS settings, latest KW damper technology and updated anti-roll bar specification, the GR Supra GT4 EVO will deliver improved handling and higher cornering speeds.

Drivers will be able to push for faster lap times due to increased power and an optimised torque curve of the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged engine, which benefits from more effective cooling.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s close cooperation with its GT4 teams and drivers, and their valuable first-hand feedback, helped set specific targets for the upgrade. The GR Supra GT4 EVO is therefore easier to drive for ambitious amateur drivers whilst it also provides the precise performance demanded by professional racers.

The contact companies in each region for GT4 vehicle sales and customer support, including sales of spare parts and engineering support, are TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH for Europe, TRD U.S.A., Inc. for North America, and TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING & DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd. for Japan and Asia.

The GR Supra GT4 EVO will make its competitive debut in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

Orders for the GR Supra GT4 EVO will be taken from October 28 2022 and an upgrade kit will be available to existing GR Supra GT4 customers.

(1) Achieved by Masayoshi Oyama and Masayuki Ueda for Akiland Racing, in the Am class of GT World Challenge Asia at Sportsland Sugo in Japan.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/37544126.html